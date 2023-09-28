Which WWE star does Dominik Mysterio travel with? Hint: It's not The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio is currently part of The Judgment Day on RAW and is seemingly close with his stablemates in real life. While many would expect him to travel with his on-screen partner, Rhea Ripley, that is not always the case.

In a recent video posted online, Dominik Mysterio was seen getting out of the car with his luggage alongside fellow RAW Superstar Bronson Reed as fans watched on. Interestingly, "Dirty" Dom stayed in character when a fan asked him to click a picture with his child. He turned down the fan's request to maintain kayfabe.

You can check out the video below:

WWE Superstars are expected to be nice to fans since they represent the company in all fan interactions. But Dominik not breaking kayfabe shows his commitment to his heel gimmick. In fact, back in the day, even The Undertaker earned plaudits from fans for staying in character outside the ring.

Dominik Mysterio commented on recent WWE releases

After the company's merger with UFC under Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., several stars were recently released from their WWE contracts.

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to take on Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy 2023, but Ali was one of the superstars released from their deals. The North American Champion expressed dismay over talent parting ways with the company.

"Yeah, you know, it's a very unfortunate situation that very talented people have to go through situations like this. At the end of the day, it's out of our control. We just do whatever we can to put our best foot forward. But as far as No Mercy goes, I'm just gonna have to wait and see who my opponent will be.”

'Dirty' Dom has been booked to take on Trick Williams, with Dragon Lee serving as the guest referee for the North American Title bout at NXT No Mercy.

