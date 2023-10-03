A famous William Shakespeare quote goes, "What's in a name?" Since the dawn of time, the name has been one of the primary anchors of identity, which is why a good ring name is crucial to any WWE Superstar's success. However, while names like Roman Reigns, Gunther, and IYO SKY add to the aura of the competitors using them, these stars' real names are often as interesting, if not more.

We dug into superstars' real names, which made for interesting reading. Some names were ordinary, humanizing, and even adorable, making these world-class performers a little more relatable and wholesome. Others were intriguing, whether by their origin or shared significance with other superstar names.

Without further ado, let's list five facts about WWE Superstars' names you probably didn't know about

#5: WWE Hall Of Famer Adam Copeland and Braun Strowman share two names

Adam Copeland, fka Edge, debuted in AEW at WrestleDream to a huge fuss. The WWE Hall of Famer has been the talk of the town ever since, with fans of both companies excited for his new beginning. He will always be connected to his former company, having made decades of memories there. However, he shares a special connection with one WWE star that few may know about.

Braun Strowman's real name is Adam Scherr, meaning he shares a surname with Copeland (and several fellow AEW stars). The two former WWE World Champions are such different characters that fans rarely think of them alongside each other. So imagine our surprise to find out that they share the first name "Adam" and the middle name "Joseph."

As WWE Hall Of Famer Snoop Dogg always says, "Ain't that a coinkydink?"

#4: Pete "Butch" Dunne's last name is England

Real names often are embarrassing, and many people hide them as their lives depend on them. Others go so far as to change their names, choosing entirely new identities. However, some are so regal that it's a shame they aren't used often. One such middle name is England, which Pete "Butch" Dunne holds.

The Bruiserweight's full name, Peter Thomas England, sounds fit for an Oxford professor but is just as fitting for one of the finest grapplers to come out of the British professional wrestling scene.

One could argue that Pete England is a better ring name than Butch, especially for a British-themed gimmick like the Brawling Brutes. What do you think?

#3: Sheamus and Grayson Waller share a last name

Who would've guessed this connection?

Sheamus (fka Sheamus O'Shaunessy) is arguably the most successful Irish Superstar in WWE history. He won the world championship from John Cena less than six months into his main roster career, going on to win everything but the Intercontinental championship in the 14 years since. After a career rejuvenation in 2022, he is now one of the most beloved stars in the company.

Grayson Waller is on his way to becoming arguably the greatest Australian superstar to grace the company. His entertaining brand of cocky heelishness has quickly won over the fans, and it won't be long before he holds gold. So, apart from an incredible ability to entertain the masses, what else does the Aussie Icon have in common with The Celtic Warrior?

They're both named Farrelly, despite being born 15 years and 10,000 miles apart.

#2: Brock Lesnar and Chad Gable don't just share a love of suplexing opponents

Brock Lesnar and Chad Gable are two of WWE's greatest amateur wrestling alumni. While The Beast Incarnate was an NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight Champion, the Master of The Alpha Academy was an Olympian before his tenure with the company. However, an elite aptitude for grappling isn't all these two suplex machines share.

They are billed from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and have the same middle name: Edward. So next time you meet a guy named Edward from Minnesota, it's probably best not to get in their bad books, or else you'll find yourself studying Chaos Theory in Suplex City.

#1: Solo Sikoa's middle name is Yokozuna. Yes, really

The late great former two-time WWE World champion Yokozuna was Rikishi's nephew and one of his best friends. The 1993 Royal Rumble winner was beloved by the company's fans and The Usos' father, who named his youngest son Joseph Yokozuna Fatu after his nephew's ring name.

That son would grow up to be the silent, brooding, throat-thumping Bloodline enforcer, Solo Sikoa. Shades of the Hall of Famer can be seen in Sikoa's presentation, as the latter wrestles barefoot like his late cousin. Who can bet against The Street Champ reaching the same heights scaled by the man after whom he's named, given the hot start he has made to life on the main roster?

