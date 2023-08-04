Which WWE star is Thea Hail currently dating? Relationship timeline explored

It's not new to see WWE stars dating each other, much like Thea Hail. Although the rising NXT star regularly performs on the developmental brand, she still ensures it won't get in the way of her personal life. However, this doesn't come as a surprise since her boyfriend is a fellow superstar.

Thea Hail is currently dating fellow NXT star, Nathan Frazer. Not much is known about the couple, but they have been together for a while. Dating rumors sparked between them a year ago when Frazer posted a photo of them. They recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Before joining the brand, the 19-year-old was Nikita Knight, who wrestled in various independent promotions and even appeared in AEW Dark. Thea Hail signed with the Stamford-based promotion in March 2022 and debuted at NXT Level Up the following month. She is currently involved with Chase University.

Nathan Frazer has been wrestling longer than Hail. The 25-year-old began his journey in the sport in 2018 and wrestled in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. In 2020, he joined NXT UK and later moved to NXT 2.0.

Thea Hail and Nathan Frazer are not the only NXT stars dating each other

Other NXT stars have also begun dating each other

Since most superstars travel and train together most of their day, it's no wonder why feelings between each other grow deeper. Aside from Frazer and Hail, a couple of NXT stars are also dating each other.

One that fans are most familiar with is Bron Breakker and Cora Jade. They began dating in the Summer of 2022. They are active in posting each other on their social media accounts.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is also dating a fellow superstar, Ludwig Kaiser. However, the latter has moved to the main roster and is part of Imperium with Gunther and Giovanni Vinci.

Thea Hail may be going solo in NXT soon

On The Great American Bash, Thea Hail unsuccessfully defeated Stratton for the Women's title after Andre Chase threw in the towel to end the match. The younger star may still have some bad blood with this decision.

On the latest NXT episode, it was the 19-year-old who threw the towel when Chase battled with Baron Corbin in a one-on-one match. However, the latter caught the towel and delivered End of Days to win the bout.

It will be interesting to see if the NXT couple will ever share the ring. For now, it looks like they will keep their personal and professional lives separate.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!