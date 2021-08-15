5 Pairs of WWE Superstars who were rivals on-screen but friends in real life

During the '90s, WWE stars mostly kept their real-life relationship with the stars they were feuding with to themselves. Whether their relationship was bitter or sweet, it was only for them to know, not for the fans sitting at home. Interestingly, it was something that was expected by the management too.

One main reason for this was that the company's officials reckoned that if two WWE stars, who were enemies on-screen, were seen hanging out together as friends in public, then it could risk the curtain of kayfabe to fall.

If something like this happens, then fans wouldn't be that interested in watching wrestling, since they'd know it was all scripted. Well, management was right about it back then but keeping things like this from fans isn't such a good idea anymore.

The reason being, with the internet's existence, things start to surface on the internet the moment they happen. This is why WWE stars today don't care much about being seen in public as friends, even though they might be rivals on TV. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are perfect examples of this.

From Titus O'Neil's Twitter! @WWERomanReigns is in Rome, and yes him and Bruan are in a picture together. #WWERome pic.twitter.com/JtsBtkIonA — Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) May 3, 2017

While both men once fought each other as fierce rivals on TV, they simultaneously hung out as buddies in real life. Reigns and Strowman aren't the only WWE stars to do so. There are multiple pairs of WWE stars who've done this. Without further ado, let's take a peek at the list of other such superstars who are friends in real life.

#5 WWE Stars Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had great chemistry in the ring. Some fans would say the off-screen relationship between the two stars helped them deliver great feuds, and they were absolutely right. However, it's just that HBK and 'Taker had a hostile relationship.

The reason being, HBK had an arrogant attitude and a bad habit of teasing other talents backstage. This was something Taker never appreciated. For this and several other reasons, both men didn't get along for several years. However, in 2002, the time came for them to make peace and start a fresh chapter of their friendship.

All the legends came out to support The Undertaker's final farewell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6s8RcF7T3y — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 25, 2020

During his hiatus from WWE, HBK turned to religion. He also quit drinking and smoking as well as developed a new perspective. So, when he returned to WWE in 2002, he started walking on a new path by making peace with everyone.

He first went to 'Taker and apologized to him. Both men squashed their years-long beef and extended a hand of friendship to each other. Since then, both men have been good friends in real life despite working as rivals for most of their careers.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain