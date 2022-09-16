Which WWE Superstar is Bianca Belair married to?

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is just one of numerous superstars who are married to a co-worker. In this case, Montez Ford of The Street Profits.

The WWE RAW couple have been together since their time in NXT. In an interview with ET, they recalled their meeting. The duo shared that although there was mutual interest, it was Belair who took the initiative since Ford was still a little hesitant. The champion also added that she was close to giving up on her advances since he wasn't paying attention.

"I was trying to get with him and flirt with him and he was just not paying any attention. So finally I was like, 'OK, I give up.' And then, all of a sudden out of nowhere, he just turns to me and he's like, 'I like your makeup.'I was like, 'What?!' He goes, 'Well, I always like your makeup,' and I was like, 'Oh, that means you've always been watching me!'"

The duo announced their engagement in June 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. Montez had two children from a previous relationship and after their marriage, Bianca became their stepmother.

They are both part of the red brand where Bianca Belair is the current WWE RAW Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Montez Ford is joined by Angelo Dawkins in the tag team known as The Street Profits.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford shared a moment during WWE WrestleMania 36

The duo have shared the screen only a few times in the past. Most notably, Belair was even involved during The Street Profit's WrestleMania 36 match against Austin Theory and Angel Garza.

The conclusion of the RAW Tag Team Championship match saw The Street Profits retain their title. However, they were on the receiving end of an attack by their opponents.

Besides Theory and Garza, Zelina Vega was also present where she directed the challengers on how to attack. The attack did not last long as she was then attacked by Belair. The aftermath saw the tag team champions celebrate in the ring with Bianca.

At the moment, it looks like the couple is going to focus on their individual runs. Still, it will be interesting to see a future mixed tag team action with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far