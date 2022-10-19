Which WWE Superstar is GUNTHER married to?

Walter Hahn, popularly known as GUNTHER, is a prominent personality in WWE. The reigning Intercontinental Champion has pulverized numerous superstars in his path of domination, including Ricochet and Sheamus.

The Ring General’s caliber quickly caught the attention of WWE. He was a top professional wrestler during his time in WestSide Xtreme Wrestling, and his transition to NXT refined his potential. Eventually, he got enough support to become the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion.

GUNTHER made his main roster debut alongside his Imperium stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser. He went on to become the Intercontinental Champion by defeating Ricochet on the June 10 edition of SmackDown. The Ring General’s latest title defense was also on the blue brand as he managed to controversially defeat his arch-nemesis, Sheamus.

The 35-year old is one of the emerging heels in the WWE business. His character work is arguably on par with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. However, there have been times when the softer side of The Ring General has been seen on social media, which usually involves his wife.

Walter Hahn is married to former NXT UK icon, Jinny. The couple apparently tied the knot in July of this year as seen on their Instagram activity. Jinny is of Indian descent while Walter is Austrian.

Jinny debuted during the Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2018. Shortly afterwards, she was included in the NXT UK brand. Hailed as ‘Fashionista’, Jinny fought with multiple superstars during her NXT career. Thrice, she came close to winning the Women’s Title in the previous year.

Jinny’s last in-ring performance was on the January 2022 episode of NXT UK, where she defeated Amale. She is now part of WWE’s alumni section as preparations for the launch of NXT Europe in 2023 are in full flow.

A potential WWE union between GUNTHER and Jinny has been delayed

According to reports by Fightful in September, Jinny is still under contract with WWE. She is still recovering from her injuries. Earlier, Jinny revealed that she was waiting for her supporting documents in order to travel to the United States and get medical treatment for her injury.

Jinny is currently enjoying her married life with GUNTHER. Both are spending some quality time with each other whenever they can. Recently, they were spotted ‘hanging’ out and enjoying nature’s tranquility.

Jinny @JinnyCouture I'm happiest when I'm right next to you I'm happiest when I'm right next to you ❤️ https://t.co/no9x5eFohh

Meanwhile, in WWE, GUNTHER is still embroiled in a program with Sheamus. The Imperium faced off against the leader of Brawling Brutes in a Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules. Sheamus and co. won the bout after brutal chop-fests and shillelagh shots.

Their rivalry is taking an interesting turn. The Celtic Warrior has shifted his attention to The Bloodline while The Ring General is still on his heels. The platform for the iconic WarGames Match at Survivor Series is set to decide who will rule the SmackDown brand.

