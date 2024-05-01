Which WWE Superstar did The Rock buy a house for?

The Rock may be playing a villain on WWE TV, but he is among the most beloved names outside the ring. After achieving immense success in Hollywood and pro wrestling, he has helped many of his family members, fellow wrestlers, and other athletes in different ways.

The Anoa'i family has consistently gifted the pro wrestling industry with various talented performers both in and outside WWE. One of the biggest names from the family is The Rock. He is related to Tamina as the latter's father, Jimmy Snuka, married into the family. The Final Boss is very close to his relatives, and he showcased this in the past by gifting his cousin a house.

In June 2022, The Rock shared a heartwarming video of himself leading Tamina into a house with her eyes covered. He surprised the WWE Superstar by saying the property was hers.

In the post's caption, Rocky said the former champion deserved more after everything she went through as a pro wrestler and single mom. The 51-year-old added that he bought the house to add a "little stability" to his cousin's family life.

Expand Tweet

The People's Champion recently returned to WWE in the build-up to WrestleMania 40, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One. Meanwhile, many believe Tamina has already retired from professional wrestling after being inactive for over a year.

What did Tamina say about The Rock gifting her a house?

Gifting a person a house is a big gesture even for somebody like The Final Boss. However, he has seemingly always been the person to do something like this.

During an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin in July 2022, Tamina said that Rocky has been a caring, giving, and loving person since they were young. She disclosed that the Hollywood megastar had supported her several times in the past.

"That's just his heart. Dwayne has always been that way. Ever since we've been young, this is all I've known him to be. He's always been that loving, giving person, and not a lot of people get to see that side of him. This man has gone above and beyond for me. More than I can even imagine. That's my brother. I love that man." [H/T: Fox Sports]

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if the former champions ever cross paths in WWE.