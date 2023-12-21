Which WWE Superstar will be the first to have 17 world titles? Recent developments may have confirmed who it is

Winning the 17th World Championship in WWE is an astonishing record that fans are eager to witness being broken. As of now, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, and Randy Orton are the stars who seem most likely to achieve this incredible milestone.

For those unaware, John Cena is currently the only one who has tied the record with Ric Flair, as both hold the record of 16x World title reigns in the Stamford-based Promotion. Talking about The Viper, he is currently at the mark of 14x World title reigns in the company, tying the record with Triple H. However, the King of the Kings is retired from the ring.

Another star who might be the first to become a 17x World Champion is none other than Charlotte Flair. The Queen has been dominating the women's division of WWE over the past few years, having main evented WrestleMania and achieving a Royal Rumble victory.

Charlotte Flair is currently a 14x World Champion, including 7-time WWE Women's World Championship, 6-time WWE Women's Championship, and 1-time WWE Divas Championship. From all the likely candidates, the Queen is expected to emerge as the potential candidate to hold the record-breaking title reign in WWE. The potential reason behind this stems from recent reports regarding her new lucrative contract with the Stamford-based Promotion.

Additionally, it is reported to be the highest-paid contract for a woman in the company's history. Therefore, it's possible that there might be a clause for breaking the record as a selling point for this new deal.

Also, considering John Cena's recent matches, it's hard to imagine him getting a Championship victory again, especially considering his most recent devastating loss against Solo Sikoa. Despite Randy Orton being in peak condition, it's tougher for the Apex Predator to capture the 17th World title due to the stacked men's roster in the company.

As of now, all signs are seemingly indicating Charlotte becoming the star to break the 17th World title reign record in the company. Currently, the Queen is on a WWE hiatus due to being injured in a previous episode of SmackDown.

Randy Orton might get a title shot against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The upcoming premium live event of the company is Royal Rumble 2024, set to take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Both Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are scheduled to be part of this event, as also advertised in the official poster of the show.

However, there is a possibility that the Viper might get a title shot against the Tribal Chief on the show.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be a TV-taped show, and as per the spoilers, Adam Pearce will confront Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight leading up to the announcement of a triple-threat match for SmackDown on January 5, 2024. The match will be for the right to challenge the Bloodline Leader at Royal Rumble 2024.

So, suppose the Apex Predator manages to win that triple-threat match. In that case, we are getting another rematch between the Viper and Reigns, but this time for the Undisputed Universal Championship. However, the possibility of a title change if the match unfolds seems to be unlikely.