Which WWE Superstars are on Wheel of Fortune this week? Injured star, Grand Slam Champion, and more

With less than a week to go until WrestleMania 39, some of the biggest names in WWE are set to appear on the classic ABC game show Wheel of Fortune. As part of the promotion for 'WrestleMania Goes Hollywood', March 27-31 will be known as WWE Week, hosting multiple superstars each day.

Wheel of Fortune is a popular American television game show where contestants solve word puzzles to win cash and prizes. It is also common for the show to feature a number of celebrity guest appearances.

Each day, four different superstars will appear alongside four lucky WWE superfans to flex their puzzle-solving skills and compete for big cash prizes. You can check out the Wheel of Fortune episodes for WWE Week as they begin to air on March 27.

Some of the names appearing on the show include RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, 2-time World Champion Drew McIntyre, The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston & Big E), Austin Theory, The Miz, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Natalya and Carmella. The superstars shared their experiences through Twitter to promote the upcoming episodes.

WrestleMania is the biggest event in professional wrestling, and it requires a massive promotional effort to help create a sense of anticipation and excitement for the event, generating buzz on social media as well as on other platforms.

These campaigns also help showcase the personalities and creativity of the company's stars, giving fans a sense of connection with the wrestlers and building anticipation for their performances.

WWE Superstars recreate iconic scenes as WrestleMania goes Hollywood

Along with Wheel of Fortune, the company has been quite busy with its promotional campaign this year. "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" is quite a fitting theme for the event as it will be held in Los Angeles, Hollywood, a benchmark in American cultural history.

Top stars took part in vignettes that recreated different iconic movie scenes, with Seth Rollins taking the mantle first as Joaquin Phoenix's Joker along with his real-life spouse, Becky Lynch, as Christian Bale's Batman. The two created huge traction with their ad, with fans sharing their love for the couple, as well as the amazing acting that was done for the scene.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Bloodline joined together to add their twist on Goodfellas in a newly released trailer. Even their wise man, Paul Heyman, appeared. The Head of the Table, as Tommy DeVito, was a natural in delivering the infamous clown line from the bar scene.

Other stars will have their fun as well, with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes recreating The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Judgment Day spoofing Stranger Things, and The Miz and Maryse in Top Gun.

WWE Superstars have once again proven that they are not only talented athletes but also creative performers. As the excitement builds for WrestleMania 39, fans look forward to seeing their favorite wrestlers take to the ring and deliver unforgettable performances that will leave us on the edge of our seats. Don't forget to tune in on April 1 and 2!

