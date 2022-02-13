5 WWE Stars And Who They Are Rooting For in Super Bowl LVI

WWE Superstars will be watching Super Bowl LVI along with millions of people worldwide. And like everyone watching, they have a rooting interest in the game, whether it be a specific team, the Halftime Show or some kind of financial incentive.

Below, we look at five of WWE's stars and learn who they want to win the big game. Will they pick a specific team? Will they choose the more attractive uniforms or players? Will they decide based on the team's name? Or will it simply be an educated guess? There are many ways we rationalize football, so it will be interesting to see what the wrestling world thinks.

Whatever the rationale, there's no denying that the Super Bowl is a global institution and most of the world will be glued to their screens. It will be a topic of conversation across the world tomorrow and the RAW locker room in Indianapolis, Indiana should be no exception.

5. WWE Women's Star, Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has no rooting interest in the game and doesn't really know who's playing. She made her selection based on her opinion of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. According to Morgan, "He's cute."

A New Jersey native, Morgan would naturally be drawn to either the New York Jets, the New York Giants or the Philadelphia Eagles. Currently residing in Florida, it looks like she has not taken up with any of the teams in Miami, Jacksonville or Tampa Bay either.

Will the "cute" Joe Burrow and the Bengals bring Cincinnati its first Super Bowl in the franchise's history? Only time will tell, and perhaps the next time Morgan is in the city, she can meet the budding quarterback and discuss her fandom. Perhaps a Super Bowl win will convert her into a full-time Bengals fan.

Edited by Ryan K Boman