Who is Ava Raine wrestling in her WWE debut match? Major stakes involved

Since her arrival in WWE, Ava Raine's debut inside the squared circle has been a highly-anticipated matter. Fans haven’t witnessed her wrestling abilities, although her promo skills are brilliant.

Having signed with WWE in 2020, Ava first appeared on NXT television in October last year. She has established herself as a heel after joining The Schism stable, which includes Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid. Raine has been on a notoriety spree since her debut, interfering in crucial matches and once even kidnapped Chase U member Thea Hail.

Instead of fighting solo, Ava Raine's WWE debut match will be in a multi-superstar match at NXT Stand and Deliver. She will team up with Gacy, Fowler, and Reid to fight Tyler Bate and Chase U stars Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail. The faction feud has been going on for a while and it is fitting that it ends with a certain stipulation during the WrestleMania 39 weekend.

On the March 21 edition of NXT, Schism and Chase U engaged in a war of words. Former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate joined the latter to even out the odds. Brimming with confidence, Duke Hudson challenged Schism to a fight at NXT Stand and Deliver with the stipulation that the winner will get control of Chase University. In short, Chase U's existence/autonomy is at stake.

Despite not being an in-ring performer, Ava Raine has become a favorite of the WWE Universe due to her social media antics. Her sarcastic statements, laced with irony, make up for a lot of Twitter drama. The kayfabe 'kidnapping of Thea Hail' scene on the February 7 edition of NXT ranks at the top.

When did Ava Raine start a feud with Chase U's Thea Hail?

Although Ava Raine's debut came in October, she never got into a heated program with anyone. The fourth member of The Schism needed more time to introduce her character as well as reveal her villainous motives.

It all came down to the January 31 edition of NXT. The Dyad vs. Chase U vs. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade was scheduled for the show. During the climax, Ava tried to interfere in the match, but her attempt was thwarted by Thea Hail. Chase University won and qualified for Vengeance Day.

Thea Hail has had a target on her back since then. She has been a victim of multiple beatdowns and constant manipulation. Ava Raine's destructive reach extends to the parking lot as she seemingly assaulted Wendy Choo at the beginning of this month.

It will be interesting to see how the Hail-Raine story continues after NXT Stand and Deliver. Ava Raine's upcoming debut inside the wrestling ring means she could be pitched into a solo fight against Thea soon.

