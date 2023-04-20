Who is Bad Bunny fighting in WWE? Friend turns rival en route Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny's WWE adventures have been eventful so far. His appearances have always marked an exciting match-up. However, his enemy this time around is someone he had a long history with.

The Puerto Rican rapper first appeared in Royal Rumble 2021, where he performed his song Booker T while the titular wrestler was also present. He began appearing on a few RAW shows and formed a close relationship with Damian Priest. The duo even teamed up for a match at WrestleMania 37, wherein they successfully challenged The Miz and John Morrison. However, this is where their partnership ends.

Bad Bunny could possibly fight Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023, but it may not just be a simple one-on-one bout. The former interfered during Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio on WrestleMania 39, causing The Judgment Day members to target him alongside the Hall of Famer. With this in mind, it's possible that the rapper will be joined by Rey against Dominik and Damian.

Aside from a potential match, the 29-year-old rapper is set to host the Backlash event on May 6, 2023. The show will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny has earned multiple praises for his performance in WWE

The rapper is one of the few artists and celebrities who not only appeared in the Stamford-based promotion but has also fought inside the ring. He has shared his love for the sport multiple times, and his interest surely helped him perform well.

In 2021, he also won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, with the help of Damian Priest. His reign ended after 28 days at the hands of R-Truth, who traded his Stone Cold Steve Austin memorabilia for the title.

Aside from WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny also participated in last year's WWE Royal Rumble event. During his appearance, he eliminated former titleholders Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler. He lasted until the final five before he was eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Following the Grammy award-winning artist's multiple appearances in WWE, he garnered praise from people like Charlotte Flair, Big E, and even Triple H. Additionally, Bad Bunny also received great receptions from fans.

WWE @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow &



And what's this about a very intriguing offer for Bad Bunny at WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH expresses his appreciation for the work put in and performances from @LoganPaul @sanbenito at #WrestleMania And what's this about a very intriguing offer for Bad Bunny at #WWEBacklash ? 🤔 WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH expresses his appreciation for the work put in and performances from @LoganPaul, @PatMcAfeeShow & @sanbenito at #WrestleMania.And what's this about a very intriguing offer for Bad Bunny at #WWEBacklash? 🤔 https://t.co/ZMPq53dOz4

Bad Bunny is set to return on next week's WWE RAW episode to potentially address Damian's attack and announce a match for Backlash. It will be interesting to see what else could happen during his upcoming appearance.

Poll : 0 votes