Who is Baron Corbin? Meet the WWE wrestler Taylor Swift took a selfie with

Baron Corbin is trending big time. The WWE star posted a selfie with pop sensation Taylor Swift on his social media handles. Non-wrestling fans might be wondering who Corbin is and if he is a big deal in the wrestling world.

For those unaware, Baron Corbin is a WWE Superstar currently signed (in wrestling newspeak) to the promotion’s developmental brand called NXT. Corbin joined the top wrestling promotion in early 2010 and has won several accolades since his arrival.

He is also a former two-time Golden Gloves regional amateur boxing champion. The real-life Thomas Pestock had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals prior to signing with WWE in August 2012.

Corbin spent the next four years in WWE’s developmental system NXT, occasionally butting heads with fellow future main roster superstars such as Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. He made his main roster debut by winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

He was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2016 WWE Draft, where he found himself briefly in a title program with then-top champion AJ Styles and challenger Dolph Ziggler. Corbin also won the 2017 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match but failed to cash in his contract successfully.

Did Baron Corbin wrestle at WWE’s final Premium Live Event of 2023?

Baron Corbin headlined WWE’s final Premium Live Event of 2023 last night. He squared off for the NXT Championship against champion Ilja Dragunov in the main event of NXT Deadline 2023. The 39-year-old star failed to capture the title in a grueling match.

It is worth mentioning that Corbin returned to NXT in 2023 after spending nearly eight years on both RAW and SmackDown. During his time on the main roster, he captured the Money in the Bank briefcase as well as the United States Championship.

It remains to be seen what will be next for the superstar.

