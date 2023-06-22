Who has bigger arms, John Cena or 69-year-old Hulk Hogan? Get ready for an Attitude Adjustment

Hulk Hogan's "24-inch Pythons" generate much attention and praise from fans and professionals alike up to this day. However, another star who can rival The Hulkster in this matter is John Cena. But it looks like the wrestling legend got the upper hand this time.

For those wondering, Hulk Hogan has bigger arms than John Cena. The latter's arms are around 19 inches, while the former's current biceps size is 22 inches. However, The Hulkster's arms were believed to have peaked at 24 inches in his prime.

Kris Zellner @KrisZellner Freddie Blassie after measuring Hulk Hogan’s bicep Freddie Blassie after measuring Hulk Hogan’s bicep https://t.co/9xq5coAepU

Why did Hulk Hogan regret not utilizing his arms in WWE?

Hogan mainly used his legs for his wrestling finisher, leg drop

Despite the impressive biceps of the 69-year-old, he utilized his legs instead for his WWE finisher, the leg drop. Years later, the wrestling legend has cited health issues due to the move.

While speaking on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour, Hulk Hogan shared that he developed back pain from the leg drop. Hogan also said that he could have used a sleeper hold instead.

“After everybody says, ‘Would you do anything different in your wrestling career,’ everybody always says no. I would have done something completely different. When you’ve got the largest arms in the world, why are you dropping the leg every night for years and destroying your back? Why wouldn’t you put people in the sleeper with the largest arms in the world? Why wouldn’t you use the sleeper?"

Which actor and former bodybuilder did not believe the size of Hulk Hogan's arms?

There's no doubt that the WWE Hall of Famer has an incredible physique and even stated in the past that he has the "largest arms in the world." However, Lou Ferrigno thought otherwise.

In the past, the 71-year-old stated that the WWE legend doesn't have arms that large and compared himself to when he was still competing. He later said that Scott Steiner had a better physique.

“Hulk Hogan doesn’t have the largest arm in the world. Because in competition my arms were 23 and a half inches when I was competing in 1994, 325 pounds. “This (Scott Steiner's photo) happened to be a better physique.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Fortunately, even at his current age, The Hulkster continued to be active in the gym and has maintained his impressive physique. It remains to be seen if his muscles will ever be used inside the wrestling ring again.

