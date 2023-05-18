Who was Billy Graham? Taking a look at the WWE legend's wrestling career and contributions

Elridge Wayne Coleman, better known to the WWE Universe as legend Billy Graham passed away on Wednesday, May 17, at 79. Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced in a tweet that the Superstar "just left us."

As a teenager, Graham showed heavy interest in sports and weightlifting. In 1961, he won the West Coast division of the Mr. Teenage America bodybuilding contest and continued to train, working out with big names such as Dave Draper and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Billy Graham was then encouraged to get into professional wrestling as he trained under Stu Hart for the Stampede Wrestling promotion. He moved on to other promotions, such as AWA, and IWA, and continued to move back and forth between NWA, AWA, and WWE, then known as WWWF.

He made his WWE/F debut on October 25, 1975, where he won a tag team match with Spiros Arion. After a few years, due to a temporary contract with NWA, Graham returned to defeat Bruno Sammartino for the Heavyweight Championship on April 30, 1977.

This was his most famous reign, as a handful of wrestlers challenged him, though he held onto the title for nine and a half months. In the end, he was defeated by Bob Backlund, and due to frustrations with Vince McMahon, he left for NWA again.

Billy Graham underwent hip replacement surgery in 1986 and continued to wrestle after returning to the Stamford-based promotion, now on his third return to the promotion. He feuded with Harley Race and Butch Reed. However, the strain on his body proved too much for Graham.

His last wrestling match took place on November 7, 1987, and he retired from active competition, briefly working as a commentator.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy 🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! https://t.co/YH0eT2NM4p

In 2004, Billy Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He did a few televised events with the promotion, and in 2015, he signed a Legends contract to make special appearances.

He had an incredible career. From his iconic interviews to his in-ring style, he inspired many current-era legends, including Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However unfortunate his passing, Graham has indeed left behind a long-lasting legacy as one of the most influential and charismatic wrestlers of his time.

Ric Flair and fans react to WWE legend Billy Graham's passing

The news of Billy Graham's death was reported by Conner Casey from ComicBook. On the morning of May 15, Graham was placed on life support following a recent surgery.

The WWE Universe is devastated by the loss, with many fans sharing their thoughts of him on Twitter, alongside Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

KNG @_KNG573

A true legend, no one in any industry embodied the term "ahead of their time" like Superstar. You could throw him in any era, any company. He's gonna be a top star. Truly one of a kind and one of the biggest inspirations in the history of entertainment RIP Billy GrahamA true legend, no one in any industry embodied the term "ahead of their time" like Superstar. You could throw him in any era, any company. He's gonna be a top star. Truly one of a kind and one of the biggest inspirations in the history of entertainment RIP Billy Graham💔A true legend, no one in any industry embodied the term "ahead of their time" like Superstar. You could throw him in any era, any company. He's gonna be a top star. Truly one of a kind and one of the biggest inspirations in the history of entertainment https://t.co/u78cr34dHl

Nick Aldis @RealNickAldis RIP Superstar.



Quite possibly the biggest game-changer of all time. Because of Billy Graham, we got Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, not to mention countless others who made fortunes borrowing from this man. Say his name and remember him.



"Superstar" Billy Graham. 1943-2023 RIP Superstar.Quite possibly the biggest game-changer of all time. Because of Billy Graham, we got Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, not to mention countless others who made fortunes borrowing from this man. Say his name and remember him."Superstar" Billy Graham. 1943-2023 https://t.co/7ZVqs4muo3

Gary 🦆🦆 @DeuceMcHenry Your favorite wrestler probably stole everything from Billy Graham. RIP Superstar.

Your favorite wrestler probably stole everything from Billy Graham. RIP Superstar. https://t.co/ruAOLVxj9r

DR. SLEEP ❌ @AnthonyGangone



Always a Superstar. 1st to do it #BillyGraham The man of the hour. The man with the power. Too Sweet to be Sour. The women’s pet. The Man’s Regret. What you see is what you get and what you don’t see is better yet.Always a Superstar. 1st to do it #RIP The man of the hour. The man with the power. Too Sweet to be Sour. The women’s pet. The Man’s Regret. What you see is what you get and what you don’t see is better yet.Always a Superstar. 1st to do it #RIP #BillyGraham https://t.co/UjNoLWQ6T7

Ring Post Daily @RingPostDaily We at RPD would like to extend our thoughts and our hearts to the family of "Superstar" Billy Graham, truly the Godfather of Modern Profesional Wrestling, Graham was the blueprint from which stars like Jesse Ventura & Hulk Hogan were created from. He was 79 We at RPD would like to extend our thoughts and our hearts to the family of "Superstar" Billy Graham, truly the Godfather of Modern Profesional Wrestling, Graham was the blueprint from which stars like Jesse Ventura & Hulk Hogan were created from. He was 79 https://t.co/H8lXWZY2bt

Jesse Collings @JesseCollings Superstar Billy Graham is more than just an influential wrestler. He was so ahead of his time as heel that was over like a babyface, he basically broke Vince McMahon Sr.'s brain over who could be the face of his product. Superstar Billy Graham is more than just an influential wrestler. He was so ahead of his time as heel that was over like a babyface, he basically broke Vince McMahon Sr.'s brain over who could be the face of his product.

Bollywood Boyz @BollywoodBoyz Untouchable Charisma.



RIP Superstar Billy Graham Untouchable Charisma. RIP Superstar Billy Graham

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends thoughts and prayers to his family and friends as we all mourn his loss.

