Who is Bray Wyatt's soon-to-be wife? Hint: she's a former WWE star

Many WWE fans know Bray Wyatt's soon-to-be wife, although she is no longer part of the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, her popularity did not even come from being an in-ring competitor.

Bray Wyatt's soon-to-be wife is Joseann Alexie Offerman, best known simply as Jojo in WWE. She joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 as part of Total Divas but only appeared in the series for one season. She had a few matches and spent most of her time as a ring announcer and singer until her departure in 2021.

Jojo and Bray made their relationship public in 2017 and got engaged in April 2022. They have two children together, a son named Knash Sixx, born in May 2019, and a daughter named Hyrie Von, born in May 2020.

The current WWE star was married in the past. In 2012, he tied the knot with his former wife, Samantha, and the former pair have two children together. They parted ways in 2017.

When will Jojo officially become Bray Wyatt's wife?

Bray Wyatt with his future wife and kids

Although it has been more than a year since their engagement and a few more since they publicized their relationship, it looks like Bray's schedule as a superstar and their other endeavors have gotten in the way of their marriage. However, the couple may have already planned a wedding date.

While on The Bellas podcast, Jojo revealed that she and Bray Wyatt have planned to have their wedding at the end of the year. The former superstar added that she and the kids are excited about the occasion.

"We're not officially married. Engaged. But we will be married at the end of the year. We've picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun, the kids are crazy."

Where is Bray Wyatt now?

The Eater of Worlds was one of the many superstars released in 2021. After his WWE exit, he did not perform in other promotions and possibly spent some quality time with his family during his hiatus.

The Stamford-based promotion began releasing teasers of a White Rabbit in September last year, immediately sparking rumors of his return. His re-signing was confirmed during Extreme Rules 2022, where he appeared at the end of the event with the rest of the Firefly Fun House characters.

After his feud with LA Knight concluded in Royal Rumble 2023, he began a rivalry with Bobby Lashley. They were seemingly booked to lock horns at WrestleMania 39 before Wyatt suddenly disappeared. As it turns out, his absence was possibly linked to a real-life 'health issue.'

It remains to be seen when and where Bray will make his WWE return. For now, it looks like the superstar is spending more time with his future wife and kids.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes