Who is Brock Lesnar’s WWE replacement in 2024? 

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, but a new Next Big Thing is emerging on RAW. He's run roughshod since arriving on the main roster earlier this year.

Bron Breakker has been a menace who has destroyed anybody who has stood in his way. He turned heel last month after growing frustrated with a lack of recognition on the red brand. He wanted a spot in the King of the Ring tournament.

The 26-year-old has all the tools to be Brock Lesnar's replacement. He is powerful, ruthless, imposing, and just as agile as The Beast, if not more so. His push on NXT and RAW resembles a young Lesnar when he first broke onto the scene.

Trending

Bron Breakker turned heel when he destroyed young talent, Kale Dixon. He forced a referee stoppage, the same way the former UFC Champion used to win matches.

American former football quarterback Robert Griffin III got fans talking when he named Breakker the Next Big Thing. He posted on X/Twitter:

"The next big thing in (WWE) wrestling? (Bron Breakker). WITHOUT A DOUBT."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE acknowledged the post during tonight's episode of RAW. This was after a vignette promoting the 6ft 230 lb star aired, which was straight out of the Lesnar playbook. Breakker faced Ilja Dragunov after several weeks, causing mayhem at his former NXT rival's expense.

Bron Breakker set to be a focal point of WWE RAW's move to Netflix, has Brock Lesnar's ally's backing

Bron Breakker is quickly becoming one of WWE's top stars despite a short spell on the main roster. His heel turn has led to significant interest, and it seems he's headed to the top of RAW.

A source was quoted as saying that Breakker will be a 'major focus' of RAW going forward. He's expected to be a significant part of the red brand's move to Netflix in January 2025, per SEScoops.

Bron Breakker has worked with top talent and has the backing of several high-profile names. Paul Heyman is a massive fan of the former two-time NXT Champion, who was seen in conversation with the Hall of Famer during an episode of NXT. That's the same Wiseman who stood by Brock Lesnar's side for several years during his dominant run in WWE.

RAW's Netflix move is huge and another sign of a new direction for the Stamford-based promotion. Some are expecting PG guidelines to be dropped, which might allow Breakker to develop his dastardly character further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback