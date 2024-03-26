Who called Drew McIntyre 'The Chosen One' in WWE? Know the story behind CM Punk's clapback on RAW

Drew McIntyre is either a "Scottish Psychopath in a kilt" or "an internet troll in a skirt", according to CM Punk. However, the World Heavyweight Championship challenger has another name for himself: 'The Chosen One'. He referred to himself as such on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, but Punk countered that claim by asking who exactly made him 'The Chosen One.'

Interestingly, it wasn't the WWE Universe or Drew McIntyre's fans who coined the term for him. It was Vince McMahon! Even though The Big Man is not around WWE anymore, what he did during his time with WWE has left a huge impact on the interesting characters developed in the Stamford-based promotion.

Back in the day, McIntyre had debuted on an episode of SmackDown in October 2007, but was later sent to the developmental territory. However, he made his comeback to WWE TV after Vince McMahon reintroduced him in August 2008 as the 'Chosen One', claiming that he was on the path to becoming a future World Champion!

The Big Man had asked former WWE writer Jenn Bloodsworth about The Scottish Psychopath and what she thought of him. The answer was: "he's hot." This exchange between McMahon and Bloodsworth led to McIntyre returning to TV and conquering WWE!

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have a new addition to their WrestleMania 40 championship match

CM Punk returned to WWE TV on the latest episode of WWE RAW, just in time for WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, he is still not medically cleared to wrestle but his mouth still works, as he himself said! Furthermore, his left arm is fine enough to use for counting down 1, 2, 3 on the ring floor.

During the segment, both McIntyre and Rollins interfered and discussed how the Second City Saint could become a part of The Show of Shows. While The Scottish Psychopath suggested that he be a special commentator, The Visionary didn't care what Punk did as long as he stayed out of the champion's way.

After much back and forth, CM Punk announced that he would be a special commentator for the match with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and make Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins interesting, for a change!