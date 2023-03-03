Who is Charlotte Flair's husband now? Explore The Queen's married life

Charlotte Flair is currently one of those WWE Superstars whose partner is also a wrestler, although not in the same company. Still, many wrestling fans may be familiar with the former WWE Superstar now performing at All Elite Wrestling.

Charlotte Flair's current husband is AEW star Andrade El Idolo, formerly known as Andrade in WWE. They began dating in February 2019 and announced their engagement in January 2020. In May 2022, both wrestlers officially got married in Mexico after postponing their wedding due to the pandemic.

Andrade was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and signed with AEW, where he is still currently working. Despite being in different companies, the couple regularly shared photos of themselves on social media. Recently, The Queen even referenced her husband on SmackDown.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion has been divorced twice. She was married to Riki Johnson from 2010 until 2013. From 2013 to 2015, she was married to Thomas Latimer, best known as Bram in NWA and Impact Wrestling. He was also known as Kenneth Cameron while in NXT.

Charlotte Flair expressed the negative reaction she had after divorcing two former husbands

The Queen is one of the most successful wrestlers of today, possibly in the entire industry. She also had a powerful ally in her father, Ric Flair. However, she still shared her insecurities regarding her past relationship status.

In a previous interview, Charlotte Flair revealed her negative experiences when she began in the company after divorcing twice. She added that it bothered her and even compared herself to fellow female superstars.

“It really got to me when I first started in WWE that people would make fun of me being divorced. My dad has been divorced so many times. I don’t know why it bothered me. I don’t know whether it’s because I hate failing or I was embarrassed or comparing myself to my female peers — I don’t know. But to just get that off my chest, explain what I’ve been through or what I’ve learned, [how] I’ve come out a better person. I think that was the hardest part to share.”

Fortunately, it looks like Charlotte's current marriage with Andrade is only going strong as the years pass by and despite being in different companies. It remains to be seen if the wrestling couple will ever work under the same roof or even share the ring in the future.

