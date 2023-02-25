What did Charlotte Flair say about her husband during cheeky SmackDown promo?

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode witnessed Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's first face-off for their WrestleMania 39 match, but the former also had something to say to her husband.

Dominik Mysterio was the one who exchanged words with The Queen. He began by stating that Flair shouldn't insult Rhea and stated that the champion "should smile more," among other things.

This prompted Charlotte Flair to say that she has her own Latino partner at home, with a much thicker accent. Fans in attendance erupted with cheers after Flair referenced her husband, Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade was a former WWE NXT and United States Champion. During his last moments with the Stamford-based promotion, he aligned himself with Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. He was released from the company in 2021.

He then went on to wrestle with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and eventually at All Elite Wrestling. He is currently out of action due to an injury, and reports stated he is not expected to return until the spring at the earliest.

The wrestling couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged the following year. They tied the knot in May 2022 in Mexico, which was also why Charlotte Flair was out for seven months in WWE.

Charlotte Flair was jealous at Andrade El Idolo joining Ric Flair for his 'last match'

Another name that was referenced during the SmackDown promo was The Queen's father, Ric Flair. The Nature Boy wrestled his 'last match' in July 2022 alongside Andrade, where they successfully defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Speaking about the match on the Today Show, Charlotte Flair expressed that she was jealous of seeing her husband and father share the ring. She explained that although she had shared a few moments with her father before, it wasn't in the same capacity as Andrade.

"Honestly, I was a little jealous because I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be a part of this’. I’ve shared the ring with my dad, but not in that capacity. But then again my husband having the opportunity to be beside him, at the same time, I’m like, ‘Man, I wish my little brother could see this.’ Then my husband is a third-generation wrestler. It was awesome. Picture-perfect."

Despite being in different companies, the couple continuously shows support for their endeavors in their professional careers. It remains to be seen if they will ever reunite in the same wrestling ring in the future.

