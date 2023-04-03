Who designed Bianca Belair's WWE WrestleMania 39 gear? Taking a closer look at The EST's creative look

Bianca Belair walked out in Hollywood theme gear for her RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39. As it turns out, the reason why her outfits fit her perfectly was because the champion made them herself.

In a GQ Sports interview, Bianca Belair revealed she made her WrestleMania 39 gear. Stating that since she is The EST of WWE, she wants to be the mastermind in everything she does.

“It's a part of who I am. I call myself the ‘-est’ of WWE. I'm the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best, and I want to do everything myself and I want to give 110 percent. That's not just me being a WWE superstar, but that's me training in the ring, that’s me working out, that’s me studying my promos, and that’s also me making my own gear.”

Belair, who wore black and gold gear similar to this year's WrestleMania theme, retained the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. Continuing her more than a year reign as the red brand's women's champion.

Bianca Belair revealed the interesting journey of her WWE WrestleMania 39 gear

Despite having a big weekend ahead of her, the 33-year-old star remained a regular on RAW and house shows en route to this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. Due to her hectic schedule, it took a while before her outfit came to life.

In the same interview, Bianca Belair revealed that she only began sewing her gear days before WrestleMania 39. Stating that she was making them backstage before her matches. Although there were some time constraints, sewing her outfit calmed her nerves.

"I actually started about two days ago… [laughs]. I don’t have a lot of time. I wish I could be very prepared and start my gear weeks in advance, but I just can’t. We just had two live events, a show Saturday and Sunday, and I was making my gear backstage before my matches, on the airplane, at the hotel, and I’m going to take it with me to work on at Raw."

The EST of WWE continuously proves that not only does she have the skills to become the RAW Women's Champion, but also the knowledge to make her character more unique.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes