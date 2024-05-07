Who is ex-WWE star Charlie Morgan? Everything we know ahead of her retirement at 32 years old

Many former and current WWE stars have retired at a young age for various reasons, one is Charlie Morgan. She is one of the stars who made a name for herself even before reaching the Stamford-based promotion, but her time in the sport was cut short the second time around.

Charlie Morgan, born Yasmin Josephine Lander, was born on April 19, 1992, and has made a name for herself in various wrestling independent scenes in the United Kingdom. She began her wrestling journey in 2011 after being trained by the Knight wrestling dynasty, the family of AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE).

In Charlie's debut match, she teamed with Amy Lee-Kramer, Liberty, and Stacey to defeat Saraya, Amazon, Destiny, and Melodi. She appeared in several promotions in the following years including Bellatrix, Southside Wrestling Entertainment, All-Star Wrestling, Pro-Wrestling Eve, and more. During this period, she faced the likes of Toni Storm, Mia Yim, and Jinny.

Charlie appeared in NXT UK during the 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament but only had four matches in the company until 2019 as she never signed with them. During this time, she faced people like Killer Kelly, Toni Storm, Nina Samuels, Millie McKenzie, and Xia Brookside.

In June 2019, Charlie Morgan announced her retirement at only 27 years old due to an ankle injury. After undergoing surgery and therapy, she was cleared to return in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic spread. Due to the outbreak, she continued training at home before returning in 2021 at Wrestle Queendom 4.

Charlie Morgan announced that she will retire for the second time on the June 7, 2024, show of Pro Wrestling: EVE in Walthamstow, London. The former WWE star will not be the only person retiring, but also her wife Jetta, the duo marrying in August 2023.

What historic feat did Charlie Morgan accomplish outside of WWE?

Although the 32-year-old only wrestled a few times under WWE, she still made a big impact on the entire wrestling scene.

In October 2022, Charlie and Alex Windsor created history by being the first women to face off in a pro wrestling event in the Middle East by headlining Dubai-based promotion Wrestlefest DXB's Equal Measure. The match took 20 minutes and crowned the former superstar the winner.

Many fans, especially Charlie's, are heartbroken following the announcement of her retirement. Still, the memories and moments she shared in the ring won't be forgotten anytime soon.

