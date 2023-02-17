Who was the first man to pin Roman Reigns in WWE? Possible full-circle moment revealed

Roman Reigns has been untouchable in WWE for the past few years. He recently hit 900 days as the Universal Champion and went three years without being pinned or submitted. However, it is interesting that one of his first downfalls came from his own Bloodline.

Jey Uso was the very first person to pin Roman Reigns in WWE. It was during an 11-on-3 Handicap Elimination match on the September 23, 2013, episode of Monday Night RAW. At the time, Reigns was still part of The Shield and was the first member to be eliminated.

Despite this, Roman Reigns frequently aligned with The Usos after his time with The Shield. Their own stable, The Bloodline, was later created in 2021 alongside Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and formerly Sami Zayn.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso also had an emotional and personal rivalry before the faction was made. At the time, Jimmy was out due to an injury, resulting in his twin battling for the Universal Championship instead. Jey lost the I Quit match at Hell in a Cell 2020 and had to follow The Tribal Chief's commands.

The Bloodline imploded at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Zayn betrayed Reigns after the latter's title match against Kevin Owens. Instead of attacking Sami like his brothers, Jey walked away from the group. He returned on last week's episode of SmackDown and successfully defended the brand's tag team title with his brother Jimmy.

WWE continues teasing a possible rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

After the betrayal at Royal Rumble, Jey posted multiple social media photos hinting that he was finished with The Bloodline. However, his return on last week's episode of SmackDown may indicate differently.

After successfully defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Jimmy asked Jey if he was back with the group, to which the latter answered with an "I don't know" before walking away.

While backstage, Jey also crossed paths with the former Honorary Uce. Sami extended an invitation to Jey to join him instead. The former Intercontinental Champion also added that he acknowledged Jey.

As a result of their interaction, Paul Heyman told the twins that Roman Reigns banned them from attending shows this week. Advising that they should watch the shows in the comfort of their own homes instead.

The Tribal Chief is slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if Jey will manage to make a surprise appearance and reignite the feud with Reigns.

