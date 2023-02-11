WWE SmackDown: Which Bloodline members did Roman Reigns abstain from Elimination Chamber 2023?

The February 10, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Usos retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Still, it looks like the cracks in The Bloodline are still showing.

Jey Uso has been a no-show in WWE programming ever since the events at Royal Rumble, which saw Sami Zayn betray Roman Reigns after the latter defeated Kevin Owens. Just as Samantha Irvin was about to announce that only Jimmy Uso would defend the SmackDown tag team title, Jey Uso emerged from the crowd at the last minute.

The real-life brothers put up an exciting match and came out victorious. After the bout, Paul Heyman briefly saw Jey but they didn't have any interactions. At the end of the show, Paul Heyman approached Jimmy Uso with some news. The former expressed that Roman Reigns had called and didn't want The Usos next week at Elimination Chamber and advised them to stay home.

The Usos not being present for WWE SmackDown and Elimination Chamber may be for storyline purposes, but there's also an underlying real-life scenario. As reported by Wrestling News.co, the DUI history of the tag team champions may prevent them from entering Canada.

Jey Uso shared a meaningful moment with Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns may have solved his issues with The Usos, but another superstar he has yet to solve his issues with is Sami Zayn. Ahead of their Elimination Chamber title match, the former Honorary Uce shared quick yet heartfelt words with Jey.

While walking backstage on WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso crossed paths with Sami Zayn. The latter welcomed the champion back and empathized with his current situation regarding Roman Reigns.

Sami then expressed his gratitude for Jey's actions at Royal Rumble. This could be for walking out of The Bloodline or because the latter didn't participate in The Bloodline's beatdown against Zayn.

The former Intercontinental Champion shared that Reigns' was going down at Elimination Chamber, but Jey didn't have to go down with him. After hinting at the partnership, Zayn shared that he acknowledged Jey Uso.

For now, it is still unclear what the current status of The Bloodline is, especially heading into the Elimination Chamber. Due to Reigns' decision to restrict his cousins, it looks like the trust is gone. It remains to be seen if The Usos will follow The Tribal Chief's orders or not.

