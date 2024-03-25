Who was the first team to defeat The Shield? It wasn't Cody Rhodes and his brother

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were involved in a fiery face-to-face promo that ended with the arrival of The Bloodline members, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

However, in this segment, the American Nightmare mentioned that he and his brother Dustin Rhodes were the ones who defeated The Shield for the first time in WWE. This however does not appear to be completely true.

The first team to defeat the trio faction in the company was Team Hell No along with Randy Orton. The bout took place on the June 14, 2013, episode of the blue brand where The Shield faced Kane, Daniel Bryan, and the Viper in six-man tag team action. This high-profile match ended when Bryan applied the LeBell Lock on Rollins, resulting in him tapping out.

Expand Tweet

However, Rhodes' claim last Friday night on SmackDown was partially true as the Rhodes brothers were the first team to defeat The Shield at a Premium Live Event. Rhodes and Goldust clashed against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WWE BattleGround 2013, with Dustin's WWE career on the line.

Thus, The Shield's loss at Battleground 2013 marked their first defeat to any team at a Premium Live Event.

Why Cody Rhodes must finish his story at WrestleMania 40?

Cody Rhodes is set to headline against Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 and fans are curious to see if Rhodes 'finishes his story'.

One of the major reasons why Cody Rhodes must conclude his story at 'Mania 40 is that another loss against The Tribal Chief might somewhat downgrade his position in the Stamford-based promotion. Last year, the clash between the two stars was the first since the return of the American Nightmare to the company.

However, all the momentum he gained since winning the 2024 Royal Rumble and the "We Want Cody" trends will be drained if the company ends The Show of Shows with the same ending as last year.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Cody Rhodes finishing his story and becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will allow the company to move forward with a storyline involving The Rock and Roman Reigns. A family feud between The Brahma Bull and Reigns does not need a title to be involved to make things interesting.

Not only this but a Cody Rhodes victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All might even help WWE turn The Tribal Chief into a heroic gimmick once again as the People's Champion might betray him against The American Nightmare.

It will be interesting to see how things play out at The Clash of the Immortals and what the company has planned out for each star.

Poll : Do you want Cody Rhodes to Finish his Story at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion