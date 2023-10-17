Who is the former WWE performer involved with AJ Lee in popular wrestling project? Identity and more disclosed

AJ Lee hasn't competed inside the ring since exiting WWE in 2015 but has remained active in pro wrestling in other capacities. She has also used her time away from the squared circle to make a name for herself in mainstream media.

The former Divas Champion recently starred in the drama TV series based on pro wrestling, Heels. Lee's husband, CM Punk, has also been part of the popular show since its first season. The Geek Goddess joined the series in the second season as Elle Dorado.

Although Lee can perform her moves in the ring, the show makers ensured her safety and hired Jazmin Allure to be her stunt double. Allure is a freelance wrestler who has wrestled in AEW, SWE Fury, MPW Wrestling, and other notable promotions. She also had two matches in WWE, though she lost in both.

Allure faced Tamina on an episode of Main Event and Lacey Evans on SmackDown. She recently faced Izzy Moreno, the notable young fan of WWE star Bayley.

The Orlando native is also a regular on Women of Wrestling, a female wrestling promotion. Lee previously served as the company's executive producer and color commentator. However, the former Divas Champion announced her departure in August 2023.

How is the relationship between AJ Lee and Jazmin Allure?

Lee shared the ring with Paige (aka Saraya) and Naomi (aka Trinity) in her last WWE match

In a chat with Denise Salcedo, Allure had nothing but good things to say about working in WOW. She also revealed that Lee brought her into the company. The upstart also shared that she considered the former WWE star her "mother" and idolized her as they were Hispanic and smaller than other girls.

"I was brought in by AJ [Mendez], who growing up, she was one of those people that looked like me, you know, Hispanic, and she was like smaller than the rest of the girls, so that was very motivational. So for her to bring me into WOW, she’s like my mother there." [H/T Fightful]

Will AJ Lee return to WWE or pro wrestling in general?

AJ Lee mentioned that she was open to returning to wrestle but had already accomplished what she wanted and would let the younger generation get the spotlight instead. Additionally, CM Punk said that Lee had a bad neck, which was another reason the show got a stunt double for her.

Heels first premiered in August 2021 and was renewed for a second season later in November. It was announced that the show was canceled in September this year. It would be interesting to see what's next for Lee.