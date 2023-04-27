Who gets paid more, Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar? WWE contracts compared

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are among WWE's biggest stars today, which is why it's no surprise that they have been offered highly lucrative deals by the company. However, there's a slight difference between their contracts.

As per recent reports, Brock Lesnar is getting paid more than Roman Reigns. It was claimed that he earns a yearly salary of $5.04 million, while Reigns makes $5.02 million. Last year, it was also noted that The Beast gets paid $500,000 for every main event appearance.

Following the former rivals is Randy Orton, who is currently absent due to an injury. He is the third highest-paid WWE Superstar, with a reported annual salary of $4 million. Seth Rollins is placed fourth with $3.5 million. Becky Lynch was placed in the fifth spot in the list of highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2023 with an annual salary of $3.12 million.

Brock Lesnar is not the most active superstar in the Stamford-based promotion, much like The Tribal Chief. However, he remains a significant attraction for the company even after decades in the business.

What is the reported status of Brock Lesnar's WWE contract in 2023?

The Beast Incarnate has had a long run in the Stamford-based promotion. After leaving the company in 2004, he established himself as a dangerous UFC fighter. He returned to WWE in 2012 and became one of the most dominant stars on the roster. However, it looks like his current deal with the company will only see him wrestle a handful of matches.

It was previously reported that Brock Lesnar signed an 18-month WWE contract before SummerSlam 2021. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Xero News shared that the former UFC fighter was seemingly looking to sign a one-year deal until 'Mania 40, which would see him compete in five matches leading up to the event. The report added that if the deal were confirmed, Lesnar would win against his then-opponent, Omos.

"Brock Lesnar looking to sign one year deal to WM40. Five matches. Last contract with WWE. If Lesnar decided against signing a new deal. he'd be losing clean to Omos at 'Mania next weekend. If he wins, he's signed," reported Xero News.

During this year's Show of Shows, Lesnar did pick up a win, which could mean he secured a new deal with WWE. It would be interesting to see what's next for the multi-time world champion in the company.

