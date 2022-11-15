Who is global wrestling superstar Jay White? Is he joining WWE?

Jay White is one of the most renowned wrestlers outside of WWE. Although he has never set foot inside the Stamford-based promotion, he has appeared and found success in other companies like NJPW and AEW.

The 30-year-old began his wrestling career in 2013 on the independent scene. After meeting Finn Balor the following year, he soon kickstarted his run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Upon his debut, he was unsuccessful against Alex Shelley. White had a slow start with the company but eventually secured significant victories and even had a match with Kenny Omega.

Jay White moved to Ring of Honor in 2016, defeating Hiromu Takahashi (aka Kamaitachi). He even challenged for the world championship during his tenure but fell short against Christopher Daniels.

After returning to NJPW in 2017, Jay adopted the "Switchblade" moniker and soon defeated Kenny Omega to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. He later joined The Bullet Club and became its leader. During his run, he also became the IWGP World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and NEVER Openweight Champion.

Although Jay White's career is going well outside WWE, there have been reports that he might make an appearance in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Pro Wrestling World recently posted a list of potential superstars for next year's Men's Royal Rumble, including the NJPW star as entry number 17. Besides him, names like Matt Cardona, John Cena, and CM Punk were mentioned, with Cody Rhodes as the reported victor.

Despite the rumors, there are no guarantees whether the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Jay White names a WWE Superstar he wants to wrestle

Although the NJPW star's future with WWE is still unclear, it looks like he is already eyeing a potential opponent.

In the past, White shared that he doesn't often think about dream matches. However, he seemed interested in locking horns with Randy Orton.

"I really don't sit here and think about, you know, risking if I want to wrestle someone. It takes up enough of my time. So when I'm not at risking, I don't want to think about it. Sometimes I think I should have a better answer for that to at least human people. So I think the easiest one to go with is I'll just say, Randy Orton. Just purely because when I first started watching in 2004, he was kind of the first guy that got behind here, just left Evolution and the first pay-per-view I watched was Survivor Series 2004."

Jay White's possible WWE debut is still up in the air, but there's no doubt his inclusion is surely one that fans are interested in seeing.

