Who is Jimmy Smith? Details on his heated rant against Ronda Rousey 

Former WWE commentator Jimmy Smith has given a damning verdict of Ronda Rousey and how the MMA fighter turned WWE Superstar is perceived behind closed doors.

Jimmy Smith worked with WWE from May 2021 until October 2022, working on the RAW brand as a play-by-play commentator. He spent time calling Ronda Rousey's matches but doesn't appear to be a fan of The Baddest Woman on The Planet. He went on an intense, profanity-filled rant against Ronda Rousey on his Unlocking the Cage podcast, accusing her of narcissism and wanting 'all the credit, none of the blame':

"'I want credit for all of my wins. My losses, I had CTE. I had this. I had that. I'm greatest to ever do it, but when it didn't work, it was so and so, and so and so, and so and so and never me.' She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her."

Ronda Rousey is the UFC's inaugural Women's Bantamweight Champion and was a huge draw for the MMA promotion. She retired from the fighting world in 2016 and joined WWE two years later, before leaving last year citing concussion issues.

However, Jimmy Smith hit out at those claims as he continued his brutal assessment of the three-time WWE Women's Champion:

"The idea that 'I left MMA and went to the WWE because I had concussion problems,' makes no sense. She didn't go to tennis. She went to the WWE. The idea, 'I was having problems and neurological damage.' I'm sure on every form you filled out, in all the paperwork, you acknowledged you had neurological damage, right? Sure. Sure, you did." [H/T - Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey, 37, left WWE in October 2023 and has since spoken out about her time in the company. She's criticized former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and accused NXT star Drew Gulak of sexual misconduct.

Jimmy Smith, 46, has experience working in the MMA world as a former fighter and boxer, who has also commentated for UFC and Bellator. He was born in Fresno, California on September 2, 1977, and was a black belt welterweight.

Jimmy Smith's former co-commentator Corey Graves on Ronda Rousey's criticism of WWE

Ronda Rousey let loose about her time in WWE in her new book Our Fight: A Memoir. The Rowdy One also took aim at WWE creative team member Bruce Pritchard.

The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion suggested Bruce Pritchard was Vince McMahon's right-hand man. She claimed the former WWE chairman was still running things through Pritchard during an ongoing lawsuit.

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter asked Corey Graves for his thoughts on Rousey's comments. Jimmy Smith's former RAW co-commentator acknowledged that her experience is a personal one but that he didn't necessarily agree:

"I've always gotten along well with Ronda. Her personal experience is her personal experience. When my name is mentioned, I can add something, but you never really fault anybody. She's entitled to her opinion. I don't necessarily say I'm inclined to agree. I may downright disagree sometimes, but people are entitled to their opinions. I'm sorry if she feels that way."

Ronda Rousey's WWE career will be remembered as a topsy-turvy ride full of behind-the-scenes drama. She seemingly does have a positive opinion of Paul 'Triple H' Levesque who has taken over creative from Vince McMahon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback