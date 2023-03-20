Who is Joy Giovanni and why is she trending? Origins of alleged bullying by WWE stars revealed

Joy Giovanni had a brief role to play in WWE. In her year-long run at Stamford, she worked alongside multiple legends, including JBL, The Big Show, and Torrie Wilson. She is known for being a charming babyface who facilitated storylines during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Billed from Boston, Massachusetts, Joy debuted on SmackDown in November 2004 after finishing in third place in the WWE Diva Search. She played the role of a massage therapist before becoming the on-screen girlfriend of the Big Show. Her most notable feud was against Amy Weber, who used to manage JBL.

In February 2005, Joy Giovanni's program with Amy Weber was stopped abruptly due to the latter's departure. Weber stated that her exit resulted from the environment Edge and Randy Orton created through their constant bullying. She alleged that the duo would sometimes pour drinks on her.

In a recent interview, Joy Giovanni recalled Amy Weber's departure. She wished she could leave the company alongside her to show solidarity.

"I don't think I had said it to her before, but I felt really bad always for not leaving in solidarity with her. I was sitting with her at the time. I'm 100% positive that someone poured a drink all over her when we were sleeping."

After the incident, Joy was always on-guard. She couldn't sleep due to the "horror stories" about how superstars would get their hair cut or something poured on them if they dozed off.

Fans on Twitter are extending their sympathies to Joy and Amy after the revelation. At the time, Randy Orton and Edge had a certain level of notoriety on-screen and in real life. While The Viper is currently recuperating from a back injury, Edge will be fighting Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39.

Why was Joy Giovanni released from WWE?

Following Amy Weber's departure, Joy stuck around on SmackDown. She won the first and only 2005 Rookie Diva of the Year contest at No Way Out after beating out Michelle McCool, Rochelle Loewen, and Lauren Jones. Despite the push, Joy predominantly featured in lingerie fights.

Trish Stratus held the WWE Women's Championship and continued to reign for over 400 days from 2005-2006. Meanwhile, Giovanni was released by WWE due to budget cuts in July 2005. The 45-year-old admitted that it was a devastating blow to her dreams.

Joy Giovanni made a special appearance at WrestleMania 25 Divas Royal Rumble. She was eliminated by The Bella Twins. The multi-woman bout in 2009 remains her last appearance inside the squared circle.

