Who is Kazuchika Okada? Exploring possibility of WWE’s next potential signing

Major news recently broke out regarding a massive international star WWE may have an interest in. Kazuchika Okada, one of the best wrestlers to come from Japan in decades, is leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Okada has been an ace in the Japanese wrestling company for years now. He first began wrestling nearly 20 years ago, in 2004. Over the next few decades, the Japanese star managed to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for a combined total of seven times.

Naturally, such a big star has left WWE fans wondering whether or not he could find his way to the biggest wrestling promotion on Earth. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H would likely want to sign him, so will it happen? While it is reasonable to assume that it is possible, and it certainly could theoretically happen, the major company is unlikely to be Okada's final destination.

It has been reported that WWE and Okada have not been in talks. Despite his friendship with Shinsuke Nakamura and others in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, no contact likely means he won't be arriving.

Beyond that, most fans assume Okada will end up being a part of All Elite Wrestling's roster. AEW has brought in Okada in the past, and while some people were not fond of how he was used and presented, there is a familiarity there that may make Okada's transition easy.

This, combined with AEW often taking talents from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, makes Okada's chances of being signed by Triple H seem to be slim. However, undoubtedly, nothing is impossible in wrestling.

Triple H may be re-signing two former WWE Superstars

While it feels unlikely that Kazuchika Okada will join WWE, there are two major signings that could be in the works. At least, that is the hope among fans of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut following recent reports.

First and foremost, Naomi, now known as Trinity, could be returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Not only have there been rumors and reports about a pending return, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion seemingly said goodbye during a recent TNA Wrestling television taping.

As if that is not exciting enough, Andrade El Idolo could also be on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. There were speculations that Andrade wanted out of his AEW contract once Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE. Now that he is no longer with the Jacksonville-based promotion, a return could be in the cards.

It is quite obvious that with pro wrestling, anything can happen. All three of these stars could be on WWE SmackDown in the coming weeks and months. Alternatively, none of them could be in the Stamford-based promotion. Fans will have to tune in to find out.

