Who did Kurt Angle face in his last WWE match?

Kurt Angle is one of the most iconic superstars in WWE history. Unfortunately, his final match with the company didn't go as planned.

After his first stint with WWE ended in 2006, Kurt Angle returned to the company more than a decade later to take his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame class of 2017. His appearance didn't stop there, as he was appointed as the RAW General Manager.

His second run with the company saw him clash heads with Corbin, who even replaced him to become the Red brand's general manager.

In March 2019, the Hall of Famer announced he would retire at WrestleMania 35 and pick Corbin as his opponent. In the event itself, the younger superstar emerged victorious but was attacked by Kurt on the RAW after WrestleMania episode.

Despite his retirement, Kurt Angle continues sporadically appearing on the company's shows. Most recently, he was on an August episode of RAW. The show saw him recreate an iconic segment with Edge and even got involved between The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

WWE planning something for Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 39

Although the Gold Medalist retired from the ring, it looks like he won't step away from wrestling altogether.

In an interview with Wrasslinenews, he spoke highly about his relationship with the Stamford-based promotion and shared that they always reach out to him for different activities.

"I don't want to jump ship because WWE has always been good to me. They keep me active now. I was just on the show two weeks ago. They're talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania. They are always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, kind of be an ambassador for the company. I like doing that. I don't mind because I can't wrestle anymore."

For now, it looks like the Hall of Famer will continue appearing at different WWE shows but will not perform inside a wrestling ring just yet due to his health.

