Who is the largest shareholder in WWE?

While the internet wrestling community debates the coming collapse of the company every few months, the reality is that despite its controversies and occasional dips in quality, WWE is worth several billion dollars.

Breaking down just how much stock and what portion of WWE voting rights are controlled by whom can be complicated, though. The company has two share classes – Class A and Class B – which is typical for many publicly traded firms. Class B shares grant greater voting power within the company.

Another company that gives its creator a preferred class of shares is Facebook, which enables the founder-shareholder to sell shares down to a potentially small minority while still holding onto control of the business. Vince McMahon currently owns approximately one-third of the company's shares in Class B stock.

Linda and Stephanie McMahon also own class B stock. Shane McMahon owned a sizable number of class B shares; however, by 2014, it seems he had sold all of them.

The company's Class B stock is only available to Vince, his wife Linda, and their children. No one who is not a descendant may purchase or acquire such privileged shares. Family members of the McMahon corporation must convert any shares they sell into class A equity.

Current Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque can only own class A shares, which are periodically given as part of his remuneration, notwithstanding his marriage to Stephanie.

Could Vince McMahon Return To WWE?

According to recent reports Vince McMahon, the former WWE chairman, CEO, and head of creative, has stated his intention to rejoin the company at some point.

According to Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann of the Wall Street Journal, the former CEO resigned in July amid allegations that he had paid millions of dollars to four women over 16 years to keep them quiet about their relationship with McMahon. He claimed he received "bad advice" to leave his position and that the accusations against him would have "blown over" if he had remained in charge.

It should be noted that the new management group, which comprises his daughter Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and his son-in-law Triple H, would have to approve any return for Vince.

