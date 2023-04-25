Who is Logan Paul's doppelganger? Meet the WWE star's non-biological twin in the aftermath of his fight with a former UFC Champion

Logan Paul made a name for himself through YouTube, social media, boxing, and finally, he’s landed himself a WWE contract. Regardless of whether one likes him or not, it’s safe to say that he truly worked his way up to where he is today and has dedicated himself to whatever he’s taken up.

However, not everyone gets the chance to be The Maverick and be recognized by millions of individuals across the globe. Luckily, another individual managed to become Logan Paul, and it was just pure luck!

Meet Rodney Peterson! He is The Maverick’s doppelgänger. The similarity in their facial features confused quite a few of Paul’s fans, but when the reality surfaced, there wasn’t one person who wasn’t astonished.

In 2020, Rodney Peterson opened a TikTok account after his wife introduced him to the social media app. Since he wasn’t a big social media user, his idea of content was posting about his children and hobbies. Soon the comments about him being Logan Paul’s doppelgänger flooded the comments, and he looked into it himself.

"In early 2021, I'd never heard of YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. But when people started flooding my comments section saying they thought I looked like him, I googled him and discovered he's a hugely popular influencer with a controversial past."

Rodney Peterson decided to capitalize on being Paul’s doppelgänger and even changed his social media accounts to reflect the same.

"I rebranded my TikTok account by changing my profile description to 'not Logan Paul,' and have made videos recreating Logan's old videos and doing impressions of him. I now have over 130,000 TikTok followers, while this last time last year, I only had around 7,000.”

Moreover, Peterson often poses with Paul’s sports PRIME and capitalizes on the social media engagement that comes with it.

“Not Logan Paul” got into a brawl with Nate Diaz

Former UFC Champion Nate Diaz choked out a man on the streets, and the video concerned The Maverick’s fans.

Fight Mate @FightMate Nate Diaz Chokes out Logan Paul on the Street... Nate Diaz Chokes out Logan Paul on the Street... https://t.co/78Fxj6hh7J

While everyone believed it was The Maverick, it turned out to be his doppelgänger, Rodney Peterson, who was flattened on the street by Nate Diaz. In retaliation, the TikToker threatened to knock out Diaz the next time he saw him.

While choking out Rodney Peterson could land Nate Diaz in trouble, Jake Shields has provided a breakdown of the incident, revealing the former UFC Champion was in a defensive position from the beginning and acted in self-defense.

