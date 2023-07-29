Who is the longest-reigning World Champion of WrestleMania Era? Hint: It's NOT Roman Reigns or Hulk Hogan!

Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan are regarded as the top two longest-reigning World Champions in the WWE WrestleMania era, which started in 1985. However, that might not necessarily be true.

Roman Reigns has been a World Champion for over 1,061 days in WWE, having held the Universal Championship for about three years. In the record books, he is just behind Hulk Hogan, who held the world title for a mind-blowing 1,474 days. However, a man had held the gold for longer than these megastars.

This legendary wrestler is none other than Dan The Beast Severn. He held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for 1,479 days, from February 24, 1995, to March 14, 1999. Even if he didn't hold a WWE Title at the time, this record technically makes him the longest-reigning world champion of the WrestleMania Era.

Dan Severn has also competed in WWF for a few years and has a successful mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He is in the Hall of Fame of UFC and NWA (National Wrestling Alliance).

Hulk Hogan has words of appreciation for Roman Reigns

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan are two of the longest-reigning world champions in professional wrestling history.

While the WWE Legend has stayed retired, The Tribal Chief's reign is still alive and could outlast Hogan's reign.

Hulk Hogan talked about the current WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Champion during an interview with TMZ Sports. He appreciated Roman for keeping the art of wrestling alive by avoiding moves like unnecessary dives.

"He's kept the art form alive," Hogan said. "I mean, he has stepped up and got away from this kinda like choreographed-looking, jumping and two guys doing the same thing and diving through the ropes. Roman Reigns took it back to where it should be. Big man, big moves, main event moves. He really just kept the art form alive for all of us." (00:46 onward)

The Head of The Table has delivered one of the best title reigns in recent memory and doesn't seem to lose the title anytime soon. As of now, he is set to defend his title against his cousin Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

