Who is the man responsible for Roman Reigns' tattoos? Meet the artist who created his signature ink!

Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and other Samoan Wrestlers have spotted various tattoos through the years. Most of the time, the tattoos are a nod to the Samoan Culture and what it represents.

The Tribal Chief’s tattoos are visible to the fans during his matches. According to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the entire right arm took approximately 17 hours to complete. Roman Reigns' tattoos incorporate the design of the mats that his ancestors used to worship on, along with spearheads, essentially representing an armor.

Both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso revealed that their tattoo artist is Michael Fatutoa, who is popularly known as Samoan Mike in the tattoo industry. He is an extremely experienced artist. His specialty is Polynesian tattoos, as he has a deep understanding of the Tribal designs.

The Tribal tattoos can be traced all the way back to High Chief Peter Maivia. As per The Head of the Table, The High Chief has a Pe’a, which is a tattoo that starts at the waist and goes to the knees. It’s a sign of being a leader. Even the current generation stars like The Rock, Reigns, The Usos, and others proudly wear the Tribal tattoos on their sleeves and chest.

WWE veteran believes Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam had an undeniable flaw

The unique stipulation of Tribal Combat for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso caught the fans’ attention. There were quite a few elements to it, an important one being honoring the Samoan Culture.

However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette is of the opinion that the Tribal Combat didn’t hold true to every element, as Solo Sikoa was seen doing The Tribal Chief’s bidding.

“If it's Tribal Combat how is it legal in Tribal Combat for somebody else to fight for you? It seems like that would be against the rule because they're honorable Samoan people. So I can understand Solo coming out and interfering but not continuously in front of God and everybody because that makes it look like, well, your Tribal Combat is bulls**t."

Currently, the story is yet to unfold between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso following the latter’s betrayal at SummerSlam 2023. On the other hand, The Tribal Chief may be off WWE TV for a while.

