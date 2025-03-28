Who is Mark Shunock, WWE's latest signing?

Mark Shunock will replace WWE icon Lilian Garcia as the new ring announcer on SmackDown. The former boxing announcer took to his social media to reveal that he had signed with WWE and would make his debut appearance this Friday, March 28, in London, England.

Before joining WWE, Mark Shunock spent seven years with ESPN, working as an announcer and host at Top Rank Boxing. He has also hosted the home games of the respective hockey and NFL teams in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights and the Raiders, respectively.

His experience will help him fill the gap left by Lilian Garcia's departure. The latter returned to the company in October and worked as a ring announcer on SmackDown and certain Premium Live Events, but she recently announced her decision to move on from that role.

It is unclear yet whether Mark Shunock will work exclusively on SmackDown or will appear on RAW, NXT, and the upcoming PLEs as well.

Lilian Garcia expected to stay with WWE despite SmackDown departure

This is what she announced on her social media accounts when she revealed that she would no longer be the SmackDown ring announcer. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, she said she was very happy that she would continue to show up at specific Premium Live Events.

"But what was so beautiful that has evolved from it is that even though I’m not gonna be the full-time SmackDown announcer anymore, they said, You know what, we love having you part of this, we want to extend, we want you to do Saturday Night’s Main Event. We think you’re a perfect fit for that. I love it. I get to wear gowns for that. We dress up, how cool is that?" she said. (H/T ITR Wrestling)

The next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is expected to take place on May 24 in Tampa, Florida.

