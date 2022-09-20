Who did Matt Riddle face in the WWE Fight Pit?

It was recently announced that Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will continue their rivalry at WWE Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match. Although this stipulation will be the first for the main roster, that won't be the case for Riddle, who competed in one at NXT in 2020.

The September 19th, 2022, episode of RAW opened with a United States Championship match against Rollins and Bobby Lashley. The champion was able to retain the title after Riddle distracted Seth. The Visionary got his revenge shortly after during Matt's tag team match with Rey Mysterio against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. A backstage brawl followed where The Original Bro challenged his rival to a fight pit match.

It's no wonder the former WWE tag team champion challenged his rival to this stipulation, as he had already competed in the first one. In May 2020, with Kurt Angle as the guest referee, Matt Riddle faced Timothy Thatcher in a losing effort.

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins WWE feud is backed by personal issues

The Visionary and The Original were initially scheduled to have their first bout at SummerSlam, which was canceled but was later moved to Clash at the Castle. However, their issues seem to have started earlier than that.

Before their match in Cardiff, Seth admitted in a BT Sport interview that Matt Riddle shouldn't have sided with his ex-wife when she bodyshamed Becky Lynch and other female superstars.

"There was an incident with his now ex-wife," said Rollins. "Where he was kind of taking her side, for better or worse, body shaming, that's the only way I can put it, my wife, my current wife. At the time, was my girlfriend. And some of the other girls in the locker room. Completely unprovoked. And I understand as a husband you gotta take your wife's side, but you also can zip your trap sometimes. And so I felt like taking her side, you just gotta shut up." [4:20-4:52]

