WWE Superstar Seth Rollins says his issue with Matt Riddle stems from an incident involving their wives

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins admitted that Matt Riddle's reaction to Becky Lynch being body shamed by his ex-wife was the reason he disliked him.

Matt's ex-wife, Lisa Riddle, received backlash when she criticized Lynch's ring gear fit in a now-deleted Instagram post. Following the incident, Rollins revealed in an interview that he wasn't interested in working with Riddle. Years later, the issue still remains.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, The Visionary recalled the incident and the comments were completely unprovoked. Although he agreed that husbands should stick with their wives, Riddle shouldn't have said that he would side with his ex:

"There was an incident with his now ex-wife," said Rollins. "Where he was kind of taking her side, for better or worse, body shaming, that's the only way I can put it, my wife, my current wife. At the time, was my girlfriend. And some of the other girls in the locker room. Completely unprovoked. And I understand as a husband you gotta take your wife's side, but you also can zip your trap sometimes. And so I felt like taking her side, you just gotta shut up." (4:20-4:52)

The personal lives of the two feuding superstars were showcased yet again during WWE RAW. Riddle said Becky was the man in their relationship and Seth mentioned Matt's divorce.

Seth Rollins confirms the incident is not part of a WWE storyline

The line between real life and entertainment often blurs in pro wrestling. This is one such instance, where it looks like the heat between the WWE Superstars legitimate.

In the same interview, Rollins was asked if it was part of a storyline, which he denied. He added that Riddle could've handled the situation better instead of siding with his ex:

"No, I don't even know what prompted her to do that. I don't know what context, what world she thought her opinion was necessary. And I don't want to spend too much time on her at all." said Rollins "You work with us, we are supposed to be working together and you're creating this divide where there doesn't need to be one. Just him speaking up saying 'I got her back no matter what she says because she's my ride or die' I get it, but there's better ways to handle the situation." (5:10-5:40)

