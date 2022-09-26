Who were the original members of D-Generation X?

D-Generation X is one of wrestling's most prominent factions. Throughout the years, the group welcomed different personalities even outside WWE. Besides the notable duo of Triple H and Shawn Michaels, other legends joined them in creating the group.

The rebellious faction began their careers in 1997 on an episode of RAW. The main event saw Michaels defeat Mankind after receiving help from The Game, Chyna, and Rick Rude.

After the infamous Montreal Screwjob in November of that same year, Rude left the company, resulting in the group continuing with three members- for a while. Before the group's initial disbandment in 2000, they also added The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and Tori.

DX rose to fame due to their rebellious antics that consisted of their major two worded catchphrase "suck it" and the notable crotch chop taunt. While with the New York Post, HBK shared that the gesture was introduced by fellow member X-Pac.

“The first place I remember seeing it was Sean Waltman, who was then known as 1-2-3 Kid and later X-Pac, doing it over in the UK,” Shawn Michaels said. “Then all of a sudden, we were doing it as a group, to each other, kind of thinking it was funny.”

The group was added to WWE's Hall of Fame class of 2019. The members present during the induction were Triple H, Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac, and Chyna (posthumously).

D-Generation X is set to reunite in an upcoming episode of RAW

The last time the faction were seen was back in 2019 when they were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Fortunately, it looks like fans won't have to wait that long for a reunion.

It was recently announced that for their 25th anniversary, D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10 episode of RAW, which will be held at the Barclays Center.

