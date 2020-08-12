Who poisoned Montez Ford? 5 WWE Superstars who could be responsible

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are set to defend their RAW Tag Team titles against Andrade and Angel Garza at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

With three weeks to go before the event, Montez Ford was involved in a one-on-one match with Andrade on the August 3 episode of WWE RAW when, all of a sudden, he collapsed after attempting to shake the ropes in his usual comical fashion.

The match was immediately stopped, with the referee seeking medical assistance within seconds of Montez Ford falling to the ring canvas, and it has since emerged that the Street Profits member had been poisoned.

Montez Ford’s wife, fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, is convinced that Zelina Vega is behind the poisoning, but Andrade and Angel Garza’s manager has repeatedly denied that she had anything to do with it.

So, is Vega telling the truth or will other possible suspects be exposed as we get closer to SummerSlam?

In this article, let’s try to get to the bottom of WWE’s latest ‘Whodunnit?’ angle by taking a look at five Superstars who could be responsible for the poisoning of Montez Ford.

#5 Angelo Dawkins

Sorry to disappoint fans of the Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins tag team, but modern-day WWE duos do not usually have a long shelf life.

In 2018-2019, the following duos held the RAW Tag Team titles: Cesaro & Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Nicholas, Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins, Akam & Rezar, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Braun Strowman & Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, and Erik & Ivar.

Out of those 13 tag team combinations, only two are still together on the WWE roster in August 2020 (Akam & Rezar and Erik & Ivar), while the other two duos that remained intact (Dawson & Wilder and Gallows & Anderson) no longer work for WWE.

Why would Angelo Dawkins poison Montez Ford?

You only need to take a quick look at the ‘Montez Ford future world champion’ Twitter search results to see that many fans are tipping Montez Ford to be the breakout star from the Street Profits tag team.

It would not be at all surprising to see the duo go their separate ways at some point over the next year, with Montez Ford getting the singles push that so many fans believe he should receive.

From a storyline perspective, perhaps Angelo Dawkins is jealous that Montez Ford is the star of the team and he wants to prove that he can succeed on his own?

If that is the case, the timing is certainly strange – they are the RAW Tag Team Champions after all – but we have seen stranger stories than this in WWE!