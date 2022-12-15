Who portrays Valhalla on WWE SmackDown?

Ever since Triple H took control, not only have multiple released stars returned but also rebranded into new roles, with one of them being Valhalla on WWE SmackDown. Still, most fans may remember her by another name.

After being teased endlessly on past episodes of the Blue brand, a familiar face joined Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. The reunited trio then clashed paths with Hit Row and even Legado Del Fantasma up to this day.

Valhalla, portrayed by Sarah Logan, is undoubtedly an interesting character. Although she had already taken on the role of a Viking character in her previous run with the promotion, her current one is much different.

She now has darker face paint, outfits, and the overall appearance of the character. In a recent tweet, the WWE Superstar clarified that she is now Valhalla, and the gods gave her a name she claimed.

"I'm no longer Sarah Logan. I am beloved by the moon. And the gods have spoken my true name. I am Valhalla."

Sarah Rowe @SarahRowe I'm no longer Sarah Logan



I am beloved by the moon



And the gods have spoken my true name



I am Valhalla. I'm no longer Sarah LoganI am beloved by the moon And the gods have spoken my true name I am Valhalla. https://t.co/UsNmSJ5Kll

Interestingly, Sarah Logan briefly returned to the promotion earlier this year as well. She entered the 25th spot of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble and briefly reunited with fellow Riott Squad member Liv Morgan. However, she was eliminated just 43 seconds later by The Bella Twins.

Sarah Logan's WWE character 'Valhalla' was accused of being a ripoff of another wrestler

Multiple reactions were presented after Sarah's character was rebranded. Although some liked it, some had negative reactions towards it, including one from NWA performer Natalia Markova.

In an interview with Wrestling News.Co, Natalia claimed that the WWE SmackDown star's new character was a ripoff of another wrestler, Max the Impaler. Markova claimed Sarah knew the indie wrestler and wanted to take his character since it was doing so well.

"I think it is a ripoff because I know for a fact that Sarah knows Max. But I think that she just saw that it was successful and she was like, alright, I'm in a bigger company and I can do whatever I want (...) Even if you don't know who Max is, we're still in the same business and I think you need to respect each other. To me, it feels like a disrespectful ripoff."

What do you think about Sarah Logan's new character in WWE? Share your thoughts below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes