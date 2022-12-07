Reports have recently circulated that WWE was eyeing a couple of indie names for the promotion, one of them being Kylie Rae. Due to her extensive wrestling background, it's no wonder that a few fans may be familiar with her already.

Born Briana Rae Sparrey, she made her wrestling debut at Reality of Wrestling in 2016, where she defeated Ivory Robin, immediately winning the promotion's Diamonds Championship. She later began appearing in various independent promotions that captured the eye of WWE in 2018, where she received a tryout, but nothing came of this.

The following year, she appeared on AEW and debuted during the inaugural Double or Nothing event. However, her stay with the promotion didn't last long, as it was announced later that year that she was released from her contract.

She then made an appearance at IMPACT Wrestling that same year. In 2020, it was announced that Kylie Rae signed a long-term deal with the promotion and feuded with the likes of Kiera Hogan, Deonna Purrazzo, Taya Valkyrie, and more.

After 'no-showing' an IMPACT event, Rae apologized for the miscommunication she caused and announced that she was retiring from wrestling in November 2020 to focus on herself. Fortunately, she returned to action the following year and performed at NWA.

At the moment, the 30-year-old mostly wrestles for Game Changer Wrestling and Freelance Wrestling, where she partakes in intergender matches.

Multiple WWE stars expressed their reactions to Kylie Rae initially retiring from wrestling

Although the 30-year-old has not appeared in any of the Stamford-based promotion's programming, she has made some significant bonds with multiple stars.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his sadness when Rae announced her retirement. The ROW owner talked about her attitude and touched up on her always-smiling gimmick, saying she has a connection with the fans.

"It's sad, it really is. When she first came to Reality of Wrestling, she trained for like a minute and won the Diamonds Championship on her first night. She was so special as far as making fans feel a certain way. She always smiled. I didn't really gravitate to the gimmick personally, but she obviously knew what she was doing because fans picked her out and they loved her more than they loved all the other girls. I was like, 'Don't say nothing.' If it's working, let it ride," said Booker T.

RAW star Bayley also acknowledged her support for Kylie Rae's initial retirement by posting a simple photo of them along with Thunder Rosa.

Fortunately, Kylie Rae is now back in the ring healthy as ever. From the looks of it, she might even join her mentor and the Damage CTRL leader soon.

