Who prevented John Cena from being fired by WWE? Know the unbelievable story

WWE may recognize John Cena as the greatest of all time, but there was a time when they were willing to let go of their protagonist franchise player. As Cena revealed in WWE’s Ruthless Aggression docuseries, he was on the verge of being released from the company as part of Christmas cuts until a familiar face intervened on his behalf.

The person who saved John Cena’s WWE career was none other than Stephanie McMahon. WWE’s former co-CEO was on the bus during an overseas tour with the Cenation leader and other superstars when she first heard the Ohio Valley Wrestling graduate’s freestyle rapping. As Cena recalls in the docuseries, Stephanie asked him to rap about the tuna fish.

“I was on my last European tour, I think I was in mixed tag matches, this is how well it did NOT go. I was just there to maybe have one last time in the ring. I was on the way out. She (Stephanie) had a can of tuna fish and said, ‘rhyme about this’. And in two seconds I made a small rap about the tuna fish, the jetway, the plane we were about to go on, the destination. And then kinda closed it with a comment about Stephanie. She was like ‘would you like to do this on television’, I said ‘absolutely,’ Cena said H/T FirstSportz.

Stephanie’s intervention provided Cena the opportunity to try his new freestyle rapper persona in front of the WWE Universe. The 16-time world champion debuted the gimmick on the Halloween edition of SmackDown in October 2002.

John Cena will return to SmackDown this week

The WWE Universe is undoubtedly looking forward to the return of one of the biggest superstars in the promotion. John Cena will make his highly-anticipated return to the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion will join Grayson Waller as his guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Cena had previously appeared on the September 1, 2023, episode of the blue brand, where he announced himself as the host of Payback.

It remains to be seen how Cena’s segment with Grayson Waller will go down.

