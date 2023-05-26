Who is Rhea Ripley hanging out with in Saudi Arabia amid Dominik Mysterio's absence?

Rhea Ripley is part of the WWE roster that’s in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event. Having said that, Mami hasn’t been snapped together with Dominik Mysterio so far in the kingdom. However, Dom Dom’s absence hasn’t stopped the Eradicator from hanging out with her fellow superstars.

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and posted a photo from her latest trip to Saudi Arabia. In the post, Mami can be seen hanging out with LA Knight, Rick Boogs, Scarlett, and Karrion Kross. The photo seems to be taken at a recreational facility. It is worth mentioning that Rhea is the only star in the photo that’s advertised for WWE Night of Champions.

The rest of the stars aren’t booked to wrestle on the show. However, Triple H could still put them in a segment or an impromptu match-up if he sees fit. That brings us to the possibility of Knight showing up in a certain title match and costing a beloved superstar his opportunity.

For those wondering about Dominik, the RAW star recently posted a story indicating he is also in Saudi Arabia. As far as the whereabouts of Damian Priest and Finn Balor are concerned, the two stars haven’t accompanied Rhea and Dom to Jeddah for WWE Night of Champions.

Rhea Ripley will be in action at Night of Champions

WWE announced this past Monday on RAW that the Eradicator will put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Natalya in Saudi Arabia. The seeds of the bout were planted after the BOAT confronted Mami two weeks ago on the red brand.

Rhea promised she’ll put an end to Natalya’s career at Night of Champions. It appears that Triple H will have Rhea Ripley retain her title in convincing fashion this Saturday. With that said, The Game needs to figure out a way to provide the champion with a dominant title reign.

It remains to be seen how the match will go down on May 27. For those unaware, Night of Champions will emanate from the Jeddah Superdome. It is the first of the two Saudi events scheduled for this year.

