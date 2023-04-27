Who is Roderick Strong's wife? Is she also associated with the wrestling industry?

Roderick Strong's debut on AEW Dynamite this week shocked fans and wrestlers alike. His quiet release from WWE was unexpected, but his move to the rival promotion reunited him with some old friends and his partner. Fans might wonder who Strong's wife is and how she is associated with the industry.

Marina Shafir is Roderick Strong's partner and is currently an AEW star herself. The two got engaged in 2015. She gave birth to their first child in 2017 before getting married the following year. The couple have been together for a long time and are very supportive of each other's careers.

Shafir is a former mixed martial artist who started competing professionally when she was only 12. She was unbeaten for two years at the amateur level in 2012 after winning five matches by submission. Like her husband, Shafir also signed with WWE, where she debuted in 2018 on NXT. Unlike her Strong, she was depicted as a heel when she first interfered with the women's championship match alongside Jessamyn Duke.

Several months passed, and she remained inactive on the roster. After her last match in August 2020, she was released from WWE the following year. She debuted on an episode of AEW Dark in December 2021, defeating Kris Statlander.

Shafir gained a lot of momentum in just a few months and found herself in a title match for the AEW Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa. Despite her loss, it is clear that Marina Shafir has the potential to become a top star in the women's division.

Shafir has had two years of professional wrestling experience behind her and has only been in AEW briefly. With more practice, Marina Shafir could be a dangerous opponent moving forward.

Roderick Strong has reunited with Undisputed Era members

With his recent move to the promotional brand, Roderick Strong was reunited with some of his Undisputed Era stablemates. The faction debuted on NXT in August 2017 and only consisted of the first four members, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly. An additional member was needed because Fish tore his ACL and needed rehab. Initially, Roddy was only brought up as a joke, but with the need for someone to perform, they ultimately brought him on.

Unfortunately, not all good things last forever, as the faction broke up in February 2021. Cole transformed into a heel while Fish was injured, attacking O'Reilly and Finn Balor, much to Roderick Strong's surprise. With the move to AEW, the stable has adopted a new name, the Undisputed Elite.

Quaseem Alford @LORDKWAZZ

#AEWDynamite Y'all think TK should bring Bobby Fish back to complete the set? 🤔 I wouldn't mind. I say wait until Kyle O'Reilly is fully healed and bring them back together to save Adam Cole and Roderick Strong from a dire situation. UNDISPUTED ELITE Y'all think TK should bring Bobby Fish back to complete the set? 🤔 I wouldn't mind. I say wait until Kyle O'Reilly is fully healed and bring them back together to save Adam Cole and Roderick Strong from a dire situation. UNDISPUTED ELITE#AEWDynamite

Despite debuting in 2021, Fish is not signed under AEW as his contract expired in 2022. Meanwhile, O'Reilly last wrestled in June of last year and has been recovering from several injuries. Tony Khan told Wrestling Inc they hope he'll be back with AEW soon.

