Who is Roman Reigns' best friend in real life? Analysing possible involvement at SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns is in a deep pool of trouble if his title defense against Jey Uso at SummerSlam gets confirmed. For close to three years, he has had either The Usos or Solo Sikoa help him keep his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship safe. However, with The Bloodline in shambles, Reigns may need outside assistance at the Hottest Party of the Summer.

The Tribal Chief may be a hated person on-screen, but off-screen he has many close friends. One such friend is former 24/7 Champion R-Truth. Reigns spoke about his relationship with Truth in 2019, calling him his best friend.

"Ronnie is my best friend. He's right there with The Usos, he's like blood to me. We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, 'Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.' We've been tight for a long time, and he's one of the greatest of all-time."

Truth may be a best friend from Roman's past, but, he is currently injured and has no connections to The Bloodline from a storyline sense. While this is something that may give us something different in the story, it looks highly improbable.

Seth Rollins is all praise for Roman Reigns

Since transforming into The Tribal Chief, there is only one man that has technically defeated Roman Reigns in singles competition. The only man to beat Roman Reigns in a singles match is the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins faced Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2022. Reigns lost by disqualification after attacking Rollins with a steel chair. Recently on the Impaulsive podcast, the World Heavyweight Champion had something to say about his former Shield brother when asked about dethroning Reigns.

"If it's up to me, it's me. I don't know man. I'd say whoever does is primed for a rocket to the moon. I mean the guy is certainly operating on a level that very few have in the history of our industry. He really found his groove being the Tribal Chief, this kind of mob boss character. He really found it," said Rollins. [From 43:00 to 43:35]

Roman Reigns certainly deserves all his flowers. Since he has become The Tribal Chief, the ratings have spiked, merchandise sales have increased and more people now tune in to watch the product overall.

All those years people that criticised WWE for giving The Big Dog push after push has now turned into a masterstroke.