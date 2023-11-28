Who's the wise man CM Punk mentioned who advised him to leave WWE and come back?

CM Punk mentioned a mystery wise man in his first promo back on WWE RAW in 9 years. The Straight Edge Superstar was the closing act for the November 27 episode of the red brand. The fans might be wondering about the identity of the mystery person.

The person in question is none other than Paul Heyman. Punk said a wise man told him he needed to leave WWE in order to come back stronger. The advice was given to him by the 58-year-old veteran.

Here is what Punk said about Heyman:

“I wish I didn't have to leave. A wise man once told me I'd have to leave to get everything I wanted. I'm back to get everything I want out of this place."

The former WWE Champion also name-dropped his wife, AJ Lee, during the promo. It is possible that the Second City Saint could have planted the seeds for his wife’s return to WWE with her mention. It has been eight years since the WWE Universe last saw the former Divas Champion inside the squared circle.

CM Punk closed out his promo by telling the cameras that he came to WWE to make money and not to make friends. Tonight’s promo had a lot of callbacks to his promos from the past. It remains to be seen where Punk will head next from here.

CM Punk to feud with Roman Reigns after a wise man reference on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

There is no denying that fans have been wanting to see a match between two of the biggest stars in the company for a long, long time. Roman Reigns and CM Punk have worked together in the past, but that was a one-time singles match-up on RAW.

The Tribal Chief is not a fan of The Straight Edge Superstar, but he is willing to work a program with him for business. It is possible that CM Punk’s subtle Paul Heyman reference could lead him to a title match against Roman Reigns somewhere down the line.

Fans might have to wait to find out.

