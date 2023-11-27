Will AJ Lee wrestle in WWE again? Looking at the chances following CM Punk's return

There has been a lot of discourse over AJ Lee’s potential return to WWE following CM Punk’s epic comeback. For those unaware, the Second City Saint made his illustrious return at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

The shocking events of this past Saturday showed fans cannot rule out a return to WWE. The same can be said about AJ Lee getting another run with the company. However, her history of spine injuries might not allow her to wrestle again.

The real-life April Jeanette Mendez can potentially return to WWE as an on-screen talent or a backstage producer. She is currently working as an executive producer and a color commentator for Women of Wrestling (WOW).

AJ was arguably the most popular female star at the peak of her career in WWE. She held the Divas Championship for 295 days before dropping it to Saraya, formerly known as Paige, on the April 7, 2014, episode of WWE RAW. Her last match for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut took place on the RAW after WrestleMania 31.

Did WWE tease AJ Lee’s return after CM Punk’s comeback?

WWE intentionally dropped CM Punk's return teases in the lead-up to Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The Straight Edge Superstar had his promos referenced by Seth Rollins and Corey Graves on weekly WWE television.

It seems WWE on FOX has teased AJ Lee’s arrival as well. Their Twitter account recently reacted to a tweet from Cora Jade, wherein she had tagged the former Divas Champion. The NXT Superstar was involved in a friendly beef with Roxanne Perez on social media.

WWE announced that both CM Punk and Randy Orton will be on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The show emanates live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

