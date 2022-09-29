Who was Sasha Banks set to feud with before she walked out of WWE?

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE due to alleged creative differences earlier this May. At the time of their walkout, they were the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the promotion allegedly had plans for the duo to feud with other superstars individually.

On the May 16 episode of RAW, it was advertised that the show's main event would feature a Six-Pack Match with the winner facing Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship. The participants were The Boss 'N' Glow duo, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. This later became a match between Lynch and Asuka when the tag team duo walked out of the arena.

Multiple reasons circulated about the cause of their exit. It was suggested that the superstars didn't like how they were supposed to interact during the match. Others reported that the champions insisted on defending their titles against Doudrop and Nikki. WWE then released a statement saying that the duo wasn't comfortable sharing the ring with some of their opponents, leading to their walkout.

Additional reports following their walkout mentioned the possible outcome of the six-pack match. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Naomi was scheduled to win the RAW bout and face Belair for the title. He also noted that Ronda Rousey was seemingly supposed to go up against Sasha Banks before her exit.

"That was never the plan [for Ronda to have a rematch against Raquel Gonzalez]. The plan was Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks. So, now they have to make a new plan. You’ve got Raquel Gonzalez, you’ve got Natalya, you’ve got Shayna." Meltzer added: "You could do Becky Lynch, but they’re not going to do Ronda Rousey – Becky Lynch. You know, Bianca Belair and Asuka are together, it’s not going to be that. So yeah, you could send Carmella or whatever. You could send Rhea Ripley."

Amidst their absence from TV, WWE held a tournament for the titles, which saw Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah securing the championship.

What are Sasha Banks and Naomi doing now after walking out of WWE?

Since their walkout a few months ago, the former Women's Tag Team Champions haven't been seen on WWE programming. However, their schedule has remained busy as the stars have appeared at various non-wrestling events.

The former champion recently appeared at various movie premieres and red carpets. They were spotted on the red carpet of Andor, Disney's latest Star Wars series. They were also present at the premiere of She-Hulk. In addition to these events, Naomi and The Boss walked the runway during New York Fashion Week 2022.

With Vince McMahon no longer in charge of the promotion, Triple has assumed control of the former's creative duties. Hence, it will be interesting to see if The Boss 'N' Glow duo return to WWE under the new management.

Do you think the tag team Naomi and Sasha Banks will return to WWE? Comment down your thoughts below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far